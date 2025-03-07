Envi group supports moratorium on Palawan mining

“The moratorium is not only a victory for the people of Palawan but for all Filipino communities resisting destructive mining.”

MANILA – Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (KPNE) welcomed the 50-year moratorium on new mining operations in Palawan.

The group said that this is not only a victory for the people of Palawan but for all Filipino communities resisting destructive mining.

According to a news report, Palawan’s provincial board approved the ordinance on Wednesday, March 5. This means that there will be no issuance of endorsements for all large and small-scale mining applications, including applications for exploration permits, mineral agreements and financial or technical agreements in Palawan for the next 50 years.

The group said that the moratorium is a “just call for environmental and social justice.”

“Mining in Palawan has led to severe environmental degradation, including deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution. The recent flooding in Palawan, particularly in Brooke’s Point, has been directly linked to these destructive activities,” KPNE said.

Just last month, chest-deep floods occurred in Puerto Princesa City and the municipalities of Narra and Aborlan due to rain brought on by a shearline, displacing over 600 families. The group emphasized that this disaster underscores the urgent need for protective measures against mining and deforestation.

Environmental groups blamed mining operations in Palawan especially in Brooke’s Point where Rio Tuba Mining, Ipilan Nickel Corporation, Nonoc Mining and Industrial Corporation and Hinatuan Mining Company operate.

KPNE said that recent data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau show that over 13,729 hectares have already been allocated for nickel, chromite, gold, and other minerals.

“For instance, Bataraza hosts the largest nickel mine in the country, operated by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining, while Brooke’s Point has significant nickel and chromite deposits under exploration by Macroasia Mining Corporation. The limestone exploration spanning 15,364 hectares further threatens biodiversity hotspots critical to climate resilience,” KPNE said.

The group called for vigilance as history has shown that such local ordinance can be overturned by the national government.

The KPNE cited such a case in South Cotabato, where the national government still allowed large-scale mining operations to proceed despite the local government’s veto on the lifting of open-pit mining ban.

“Similarly, in Tampakan, while the local government terminated an agreement with a mining firm, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau reinstated the Environmental Compliance Certificate and extended the mining agreement,” they added.

“We call on the Marcos Jr. administration to heed the demands of the people. The national government must respect local autonomy and the will of communities in protecting their environment and livelihoods,” the group said. “The Philippines’ mining industry, dominated by oligarchs and foreign corporations, has failed to benefit the Filipino people. Instead, it fuels exploitation while leaving communities vulnerable to disasters and poverty.”

KPNE urged legislators to pass the People’s Mining Bill filed by Bayan Muna in 2011. The proposed law advocates for national industrialization of the mining industry to ensure that mineral resources are utilized sustainably and equitably for the benefit of Filipinos.

Palawan is known as the Philippines’ “last ecological frontier.” Aside from its rich mineral, the International Union for Conservation of Nature also classified 379 coral species, 13 types of seagrass, and 31 mangrove species across 44,500 hectares. It is home to 105 threatened species, 42 of which are unique to the island.

For KPNE, the recent victory in Palawan “must inspire broader movements across the country.” They stressed that the people “must protect the country’s last ecological frontiers, uphold the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities, and secure a sustainable future for all Filipinos.”

“The recent floods serve as a grim warning – we must act now to preserve Palawan’s irreplaceable ecosystems for generations to come. Together, we can resist destructive mining practices and fight for a plentiful Philippines where our natural wealth serves the collective good rather than corporate greed,” the group said. (DAA)