On Women’s Day, Nexperia workers prove the power of strike

“It was nerve-wracking, especially since it was our first time and it was inside the company. But once we were there, we had no choice but to be brave. We had to stand firm—no one would give up,” a Nexperia woman worker said.

CABUYAO, Laguna – A loud cheer greeted the striking workers of Dutch semiconductor company Nexperia Philippines Inc. as they marched toward the gates of the production building last Saturday, March 8.

After four days of halting production, management and Nexperia Philippines Inc. Workers Union (NPIWU) returned to the negotiating table to address some of the union’s demands. Among these were the reinstatement of two dismissed union officials including union president, Mary Ann Castillo, a salary increase of more than P50 (less than $1) over the next three years, and the prohibition of any retaliatory actions or retribution against workers who participated in the strike.

“Comrades, we have simply shown the excellence and skill of workers in production. The capitalists have nothing to say because they do not know how to create production. Only workers can truly create [production], and through the four days that we stopped production, we demonstrated how skilled and talented we are [in creating production],” said Rowena Matienzo of the NPIWU in Filipino during a program outside the Nexperia building.

According to the union, the company lost almost P1 billion ($17 million) of income due to the strike.

‘We choose to fight’

Women workers were instrumental in the union’s initial victory.

Edz, 57 (real name withheld due to request), has been working for 29 years as technical operator in the company. She said that they were ready to hold the strike even though they were anxious. “We have voted (to strike). The willingness was there even if we felt scared, we have chosen to fight,” she told Bulatlat in an interview.

Edz was the designated cook for four days when they stopped operation inside their company building. She said they were able to prepare food for their coworkers but on the second day of strike, the management ordered the blocking of the food from supporters.

Sharon Rago, 39 and Angie Muya, 38, served as marshalls.

On strike for four days with only a few hours of sleep, Angie Muya and Sharon Ragos pose with Makabayan senatorial candidate Jerome Adonis. (Photo by Anne Marxze Umil/Bulatlat)

“We secured the entrance and exit of the building and made sure that everyone was safe,” Rago told Bulatlat. She added that they were able to immediately close the entrance and exit of their workplace to secure the conduct of their strike.

She said they felt nervous at first, but, she said, they needed to act [to hold the strike].

“Everyone easily cooperated,” she said. She works as a production operator. She said that their salary is not enough for the hard work they give for the company.

“It’s unfair—two machines to handle for eight hours of work, and if we make a mistake, we’re still the ones at fault,” she said, adding the management should consider the output of their production to the salaries that they deserve.

Muya on the other hand said, “We felt that it’s too much. The negotiation for salary increase started at P150 ($2.62) increase but it was reduced to only P50,” she said.

Nexperia workers hold their ground, March 8. (Photo by Gretle Mago)

“It was nerve-wracking, especially since it was our first time and it was inside the company. But once we were there, we had no choice but to be brave. We had to stand firm—no one would give up,” Muya said about the first day of the strike.

In her speech, union president Mary Ann Castillo said this is the biggest strike held in the past decade.

“We know that the strike is a weapon against those who exploit and oppress, and it is only through our struggle that we can push back against the greed of capitalists. Along with this, the ongoing challenge and fight to reinstate the dismissed union officials continue,” Castillo said in Filipino.

She also said that the workers were able to assert their right to strike and broke the “no strike” policy within the industrial enclave.

Nexperia workers being greeted by supporters after 72 hours of strike. (Photo by Anne Marxze Umil/Bulatlat)

“We faced off, eye to eye, with the giant foreign monopoly capitalists, and with all our strength, we launched the biggest fight in the country in the past few decades,” she said.

Matienzo also said in Filipino, “Our strike was successful because we showed the unity of the workers. This is the strength that will help us succeed; we can halt production if we work together to defend our wages, jobs, and rights. The workers of Nexperia demonstrated that workers with 40 years of union experience are not to be taken lightly.”

She called on colleagues to continue to strengthen, grow in numbers and develop so that we can continue to advance our interests in fighting for better wages, jobs, and rights.”

“Our struggle does not end here; this is just the beginning for the next generations of workers at Nexperia. Once again, salute to us.”

The Nexperia workers also thanked those who came all the way from Manila to support their fight. “I also thank all of you who support us, whether inside or outside the workplace. You are our strength. You continue to inspire us,” Matienzo said. (RVO)