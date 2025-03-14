International community welcomes Duterte’s arrest as he faces ICC charges for crimes against humanity

UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor and Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard have emphasized the importance of this moment for the victims of Duterte’s controversial “war on drugs,” calling for further accountability and legal action. As Duterte prepares for his initial hearing on March 14, the international community has urged continued efforts to address ongoing human rights violations in the Philippines.

MANILA – The arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte, now in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, has been hailed by global human rights organizations as a significant step towards justice.

United Nations Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor in her post at social media platform X said, “News of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte’s transfer to ICC custody is very welcome. I hope his arrest will also lead to accountability for the murder of all the human rights defenders that took place under his ruthless, lawless policies.”

News of former #Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte’s transfer to ICC custody is very welcome. I hope his arrest will also lead to accountability for the murder of all the human rights defenders that took place under his ruthless, lawless policies. pic.twitter.com/XmlQkTtRR2 — Mary Lawlor UN Special Rapporteur HRDs (@MaryLawlorhrds) March 13, 2025

Read: Progressives dare Marcos Jr to address Impunity, seek accountability for Duterte’s rights violations

Read: NDFP says ‘Duterte is also guilty of war crimes’

In a statement, the ICC said Duterte is scheduled to appear before the Pre-Trial Chamber 1 on March 14, 2:00 p.m.

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said Duterte’s arrest is a hopeful sign for victims in the Philippines and beyond.

“It shows that suspected perpetrators of the worst crimes, including government leaders, can and will face justice, wherever they are in the world. At a time when too many governments renege on their ICC obligations while others attack or sanction international courts, Duterte’s arrest is a huge moment for the power of international law,” Callamard said.

She added that Duterte was at the “center of a grave human rights crisis in the country, but he is not the only one suspected of criminal responsibility, nor have violations stopped since he left office.” She pointed out that it is incumbent for the present government that “investigations and prosecutions do not end with his arrest and extend to domestic-level accountability for all those responsible for human rights violations in the ‘war on drugs’.”

This is also the position of Human Rights Watch, saying that Ferdinand Marcos Jr should now take further steps to address continuing human rights violations in the country, including the recent extrajudicial killings and attacks against activists and civil society groups.

“President Marcos has begun to chip away at the longstanding impunity for drug-related killings in the Philippines,” said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “He should follow through by rescinding Duterte’s orders that unleashed the ‘war on drugs,’ and prioritize comprehensive reforms of the Philippines police.”

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said that “the ICC proceedings now open a path towards addressing such impunity, at the highest levels, and shedding light on the widespread and systematic nature of these crimes.”

Both the HRW and Türk urged the Marcos government to rejoin the Rome Statute.

“Our international legal frameworks and institutions, including the ICC, are fundamental to ensuring justice and achieving accountability for the most serious crimes, preventing future violations, and making the world safer for everyone,” Türk said.

Meanwhile, for the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) , Duterte’s arrest should “serve as a stark warning to all criminals, including those currently in power.

“There is always the possibility that the international community will finally act against leaders who trample on human rights and international humanitarian law. Impunity has limits,” said ICHRP Chairperson Peter Murphy.

“Duterte once believed he was untouchable, but through the enduring demand for justice by the families of the victims, we are seeing that it will be soon served,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that they will join the Filipino people in being vigilant and ensuring that true justice is served.

‘Reasonable grounds’

The Duterte camp has been questioning his arrest but the ICC Office of the Prosecutor said that on the basis of its independent and impartial investigations, Duterte, as a founder and head of the Davao Death Squad, then Mayor of Davao City and subsequently as the President of the Philippines, is criminally responsible for the crime against humanity of murder (article 7(1)(a) of the Rome Statute) committed in the Philippines between Nov. 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019.

“Mr Duterte is alleged to have committed these crimes as part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population,” ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement.

“In the warrant of arrest it issued on 7 March 2025, Pre-Trial Chamber I determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Duterte bears criminal responsibility for the crime against humanity of murder. The Chamber also noted that the case against Mr Duterte falls within the jurisdiction of the Court as the alleged crimes occurred during the period when the Philippines was a State Party to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty,” Karim added.

Khan thanked all the victims, survivors, witnesses and activists in the country, whom, he said, have stepped forward to cooperate in the Office’s investigation.

“Their strength, courage, and perseverance make these significant developments possible,” Khan said.

He also encouraged all those who wish to further cooperate or who have relevant information can reach the Office of the Prosecutor through the Witness Appeal portal.

Meanwhile, in the scheduled initial appearance hearing, the ICC judges will verify the identity of the suspect and the language in which he is able to follow the proceedings. He will be informed of the charges against him and of his rights under the ICC Rome Statute. Pre-Trial Chamber I is composed of Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc (Presiding judge) and Judges Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou and María del Socorro Flores Liera.

Counsels of the victims, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) described Duterte’s arrest and surrender to the ICC as an “incredible illustration of processes of how persons suspected of crimes are to be arrested and taken into custody by authorities.”

“Although contending commentaries are welcome, the facts of his arrest could be presented and settled at the first appearance of the accused before the Pre-Trial Chamber, which is scheduled today at 9:00 pm Manila time,” said Kristina Conti, NUPL-NCR secretary general and registered as ICC assistant to counsel.

In the first appearance of Duterte, Conti said there will be an opportunity to know:

1) If the person in custody is indeed Duterte;

2) If Duterte has been informed of and understands the crimes which he is alleged to have committed;

3) If he is aware of his or her rights under the Rome Statute, including the right to apply for interim release pending trial;

4) If he understands English, the language in which the proceedings will likely be conducted.

She said the interim release pending trial is a right of the accused. However, she said, for the victims, “Duterte should not be entitled to special treatment considering that the detention facility is well-equipped to assist him, and that the potential risks of interfering or subverting the processes of the court is great.”

“Victims believe he is a flight risk – he is running for mayor of Davao City – and a threat to the safety of witnesses and evidence, and will present these comments on any such petition in a timely and proper manner,” Conti said.

“This is a unique opportunity to educate ourselves on the intricacies of due process, which victims of the ‘war on drugs’ have barely enjoyed. Duterte’s best defense lies within the court’s walls, not with politics in the Philippines or rallying outside the detention center. For all the damage done, allow us this one comfort and opportunity to confront him on an even playing field,” Conti said.

Read: ‘Duterte was afforded due process, our loved ones were not’ – kin of drug war victims

The NUPL assisted the families of the victims of Duterte’s bloody campaign on illegal drugs to file a complaint at the ICC in 2018. (RVO)