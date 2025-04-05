Bicolanos reiterate abolition of NTF-ELCAC

NAGA CITY – Progressives in Bicol insisted that red-tagging should stop, and that the government anti-communist task force should be abolished.

“The people, especially the farmers, do not need militarization in the countryside. Abolish the NTF-ELCAC and allocate its funds to aid the farmers,” long-time peasant activist Regina Barbacena reiterated during the Day of the Landless, March 29.

On March 26, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has to be maintained. NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Ernesto Torres Jr. said the executive committee recommended to Marcos the inclusion of other “local terror groups” in the Barangay Development Program (BDP) and not only the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines).

For Barbacena, however, the NTF-ELCAC only unleashed terror in their communities in Sorsogon.

In 2019, Barbacena’s six neighbors who were members of the National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates (NNARA)-Youth were taken by soldiers and forced to surrender as members of the NPA even though they were civilians.

From Oct. 6, 2019 to Feb. 5, 2022, Barbacena’s husband, Diosdado, 74, was visited several times by NTF-ELCAC operatives.

“What the farmers need is genuine land reform that will allow them to cultivate their own land for their livelihood, food security, and provide the needs of their children in schools,” said Barbacena, who serves as spokesperson of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Bikol (KMB).

Another flyers red-tagging the activists in the Bicol region were dumped in Camarines Sur, day before the 56th anniversary of the NPA. Photo by Kontra Daya Bicol

Red-tagging tops the list of campaign violations

Barbacena’s call is echoed by election watchdogs.

KontraDaya Bicol monitored incidents of red-tagging in the region even before the Makabayan senatorial bets campaign sorties held from March 20 until March 24.

Fake posters congratulating Gabriela-Bikolana chair Jen Nagrampa, Samakana/Kadamay Camarines Sur organizer Chona Azucena and Bayan-Camarines Sur volunteer Consuela Cerujano for their alleged contributions to the armed struggle were posted along Abella cor. Felix Plazo Streets in Barangay Abella, Naga City on March 2. Another fake poster was seen in Pili, Camarines Sur, also congratulating Bicolana Gabriela regional coordinator Nica Ombao for allegedly recruiting the youth for armed struggle.

On February 24, flyers red-tagging Makabayan senatorial candidates Teddy Casiño and Jerome Adonis were dumped at the gates of Makabayan-Camarines Sur office.

Other flyers red-tagging the activists in the Bicol region were dumped at the gates of Makabayan-Camarines Sur office and posted at the Queborac Gate of Ateneo de Naga University (AdNU) on March 28.

In their initial report released March 14, VoteReportPH and KontraDaya said that red-tagging topped the list of campaign violations. The groups said that out of the 94 cases of poll violations they collated since the campaign period started on Feb. 12 up to March 14, a total of 60 cases or 63.8 percent involved red-tagging.

Barbacena believes that Makabayan candidates represent the interest of the peasantry, and must be given the chance this midterm elections since they echo their demand against the NTF-ELCAC.

Read: https://www.bulatlat.com/2025/04/01/in-bicol-sectoral-leaders-support-makabayan-bets/

Harassment against peasant candidates, supporters

Makabayan Bicol expressed alarm over the growing incidents of red-tagging, and outright threats against progressive candidates, their campaigners and supporters even with the issuance by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) of Resolution No. 1116 prohibiting acts associated with red-tagging.

On March 22, the troops of the 83rd Infantry Battalion (IB) of the Philippine Army blocked the #Halalan2025 Election Campaign Volunteers of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Bikol (KMB) in barangay Matakla, Goa, Camarines Sur. The team was set to attend the forum and campaign sorties of the Makabayan bloc in Goa Sports Complex.

Barbacena’s trauma was triggered by the sight of the soldiers. “Of course, we are just people. They are in military uniform and in full battle gear. They blocked us as if we were bandits,” she said. “I felt the fear too. But because of the electoral campaign, we had to continue.”

Makabayan Senatorial bet Danilo Ramos negotiated with the troops.

In an interview with a local radio station, 9th Infantry Division Philippine Army DPAO Chief Army Major Frank Roldan denied the harassment incident, saying that the troops were at a normal checkpoint and they were not prevented from attending the election campaign.

On March 31, NTF-ELCAC released a statement claiming that their state security forces were just carrying out their mandated duty to ensure safe and orderly elections. “Makabayan candidates claim they are being harassed when, in reality, they are simply being subjected to the same security measures that apply to all politicians and groups,” the agency stated.

However, of the seven jeepneys that passed the said checkpoint, only one jeepney from KMB was blocked by the AFP troops.

“That’s not a normal checkpoint. Why were we blocked? They wanted to stop us from entering the Goa municipality. There was no Comelec checkpoint,” Barbacena said.

“Even though we were told we could not campaign in Goa, Camarines Sur, we did not back down. Even if the military and any other state agent obstruct us, we will not waver because we carry the issues and calls of the people,” Ramos added.“The government state forces are very threatened by our progressive candidates. The blatant attack on the patriotic candidates only proves who is the true ally of the oppressed masses in Bicol,” said Barbacena. “We will not be silenced and will continue to fight against such attacks.” (RVO)