NUJP launches legal defense network for journalists

CAGAYAN DE ORO – The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) has officially launched the Media Legal Defense Network which aims to build up journalists’ defense against lawfare.

The launching was held at the College of Media and Communication in the University of the Philippines Diliman on Friday, May 2, a day before the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day. Local NUJP chapters from different parts of the country were also virtually present.

NUJP has been partnering with various law organizations to provide pro bono legal aid for journalists. In the last six years, the group documented at least 70 criminal charges filed against journalists, mostly as retaliation for their work.

Among the cases filed were libel and cyber libel, illegal possession of firearms and explosives, and alleged violations of terrorism financing.

The NUJP Safety Office, meanwhile, has documented 177 attacks against the media under the Marcos Jr administration, including the recent killing of veteran journalist Juan “Johnny” Dayang, president emeritus of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Incorporated.

This time, the network was strengthened after more partners from the legal sector expressed their intent to be part of the team, including Adamson Legal Aid Clinic and Ateneo Human Rights Center. Both organizations introduced their mission during the launching.

Although they were unable to attend, the Movement Against Disinformation and the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao also agreed to join the network. The NUJP is also planning to renew its partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

NUJP’s long-time partners, the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) and IDEALS Incorporated, also affirmed their commitment to help journalists facing libel cases, labor and data privacy issues, and visitations by state agents, among other issues.

Lawyers from NUPL are helping journalists Frenchie Mae Cumpio and Deo Montesclaros, both accused of terrorism financing. Cumpio, who has been detained since 2020, is also charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives. They are also helping Bulatlat with its ongoing legal battle after the blocking of its website.

Cumpio’s detention is among the “10 Most Urgent” press freedom cases in 2025 compiled by the One Free Press Coalition in collaboration with the Committee to Protect Journalists, International Women’s Media Foundation, and Reporters Without Borders.

During the launching, NUJP Legal Counsel Frank Lloyd Tiongson presented the systematic procedure on how local chapters can refer a case.

Merlyn Manos, chairperson of NUJP Iligan City and Lanao del Norte, told Bulatlat that the network is a big help especially for journalists covering Mindanao where many of its areas are under the red category for the 2025 midterm elections’ areas of concern.

NUJP Chairperson Jonathan de Santos expressed hope that no media attacks would happen along the way. But if they happen, he said that the defense network can help. (RTS, DAA)