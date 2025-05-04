Southern Tagalog sectors unite in celebrating workers’ victories

By JIAN MARTIN TENORIO

Bulatlat.com

CALAMBA, Laguna — In Southern Tagalog, May 1 is both a protest for workers’ rights and a celebration of the labor movements’ recent triumphs toward liveable wages and just benefits.

Hundreds of members of trade unions, progressive groups, and mass organizations from different parts of Calabarzon marched to Calamba Crossing in the region’s annual tradition of salubungan (meeting together) last Labor Day, Thursday.

The workers, joined by youth, women, and other sectors, called for a P1,200 ($21) daily wage, just benefits, safe working conditions, and an end to contractualization, attacks against unions, and development aggression in the region.

Among those present in the mobilization were the workers of semiconductor company Nexperia Philippines Inc. in Cabuyao, Laguna, who recently launched a strike in one of the region’s major industrial enclaves.

In her speech, Rowena Matienzo of the Nexperia Philippines Inc. Workers Union (NPIWU) credited the success of their four-day strike to the organizing efforts of their union.

“It is also the unity of the workers under the guidance of the union that enabled us to achieve a successful strike. The strike was successful because the workers resisted the capitalist attack, particularly the plan to crush our 42 years of unionization,” said Matienzo in Filipino.

Last December 17, 2024, Nexperia Philippines Inc. dismissed four officers of NPIWU amid Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations. On March 5 – 8, 2025, the workers launched a strike that halted the company’s production and led to the reinstatement of two of the dismissed union officers, a more than P50 wage hike over the next three years, and the prohibition of retaliatory actions against union members.

For the union leader, their successful strike, recognized as among the biggest in the country in recent years, is proof of the strength of the workers in fighting for their rights and controlling the means of production.

“The strike launched by Nexperia workers has emboldened other factories. We have shown that even a factory located within an enclave with a no-union, no-strike policy can still stop production and deal a blow to the giant capitalists. This is a historic experience for the working class and has resounded not only in our country but also in neighboring countries that the unity of the working class is the key to showing the giant capitalists who are greedy for profit that the working class is still the main force to decide on the cessation of production,” stressed Matienzo.

Meanwhile, Marvel Marquez, one of the two dismissed union officers yet to be reinstated, expressed joy in being with his fellow workers on May 1.

“First of all, as a worker, I am happy because the workers are still active, attending this commemoration of Labor Day because it shows that the workers are united,” said Marquez in an interview.

Photo by Jian Martin Tenorio/Bulatlat

Toward liveable wages

Aside from the Nexperia workers, members of the Unyon ng mga Panadero sa Philfoods Fresh Baked Products Inc. – OLALIA – KMU (UPPFBPI-OLALIA-KMU) attended the mobilization, fresh from their recent victory in their CBA negotiations.

“Currently, our union has just concluded the CBA, and the workers have really fought for it for seven months. We were ready to go on strike if we were not given the small increase in wages we were asking for, but the negotiations ended on April 29,” said Rodel Marte, president of UPPFBPI-OLALIA-KMU, referring to their CBA with the management of the Philfoods Fresh Baked Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Gardenia Bakeries Philippines Incorporated.

According to Marte, the morale is high among union members after they successfully lobbied for an annual P70 ($1.26) wage hike in the next three years.

“We got it through our collective cooperation. We clinched the majority of our demands,” shared the union president.

Despite this recent success, their fight for more liveable wages and just benefits continues. The workers expressed their support for the senatorial candidates of the MAKABAYAN Coalition, who they believed would fight for their interests in the Senate.

“So, now, we are here to support [the MAKABAYAN Coalition] and carry our calls here on May 1, because we know that this is the only way to air our grievances,” explained Marte.

Photo by Jian Martin Tenorio/Bulatlat

Fight of academic workers

Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union – Los Baños (AUPAEU-LB) were also in the regional mobilization. Assistant Professor Jason Pozon, president of AUPAEU-LB, shared their union’s recent victories in fighting for the rights of academic workers at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB).

Pozon said the union was able to push for the addition of plantilla items, promotions for the faculty and REPS [research, extension, and professional staff], incentives for faculty and REPS, among others.

Pozon also stressed the need for the participation of the academic workforce in defending their rights, as this translates to a better quality of education in the country.

The union president also emphasized the importance of the academic community’s solidarity with other sectors of society.

“The experience of university workers is not separate from that of academic workers outside the University and that of the broader workforce in the country. So, today, on Labor Day, we are one with the farmers, fishermen, those in paid employment, drivers, vendors, because we all aspire for a more comfortable life and inclusive development that leaves no one behind,” stressed Pozon.

After more than four hours of speeches and cultural performances, the regional mobilization ended with workers and the various sectors in support of them raising their fists and singing songs of solidarity. (RTS, RVO)