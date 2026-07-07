Groups say suspension of red-tagger Badoy’s medical license not enough 

“Six-months suspension is entirely disproportionate to the severe, life-threatening danger she has inflicted upon the medical community.”

MANILA – For medical professionals, the suspension of the medical license of notorious red-tagger, Lorraine Badoy-Partosa, is not enough.

In a statement, the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) welcomed the decision of the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) board, saying that this is a significant step toward justice.

The AHW filed the complaint against Badoy-Partosa in April 2022, seeking the revocation of Badoy’s license over red-tagging statements. The AHW cited the events on April 7 and April 10, 2021 where Badoy-Partosa, then an Undersecretary Spokesperson of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), implicated AHW as a creation of the CPP-NPA-NDF [Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front] with the aim of infiltrating the government.

In a decision by the PRC Board of Medicine dated May 8, the Board found Badoy-Partosa guilty of violating the Code of Ethics of the Medical profession, emphasizing that physicians must maintain decorum and respect toward their colleagues.

Badoy-Partosa, a physician, was a former government employee under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-LECAC).

The PRC said in its decision that red-tagging statements of Badoy-Partosa lacked factual evidence and caused significant harm and intimidation to fellow medical professionals.

The AHW said that while the six-month suspension falls short of the full accountability that they sought, “the PRC’s ruling is nevertheless a significant affirmation that no medical professional like Dr. Badoy should be allowed to use their position to spread baseless accusations that endanger the lives and safety of health workers.”

“We believe this decision sends a clear message that red-tagging and other forms of unethical and unprofessional conduct have consequences. It affirms that those who abuse their professional standing and authority can and must be held accountable,” the group said.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Medical Students Association National (PMSAN) said the six-month suspension of Badoy-Partosa’s license is merely a slap on the wrist.

“Six-months suspension is entirely disproportionate to the severe, life-threatening danger she has inflicted upon the medical community,” the group said in a statement. The group said Badoy-Partosa’s license should be revoked.

“At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the health workers were risking their lives and pleading with the government for adequate protective gear and essential provisions, Dr. Badoy chose to place a target on their backs,” the group said.

Furthermore, she publicly and dangerously branded community physician Dr. Ma. Natividad “Naty” Castro a terrorist without a shred of official evidence,” PMSAN said in a statement.

Castro was arrested on trumped-up charges of kidnapping and illegal detention on February 18, 2022. Months later, she was released after the court dismissed the charges against her.

The PMSAN added that this is a blatant disregard of their vow as doctors. The Revised Declaration of Geneva – A Modern-Day Physician’s Pledge states that “as a member of the medical profession… will not use my medical knowledge to violate human rights and civil liberties even under threat.”

The AHW said that their fight for accountability does not end in the suspension of Badoy-Partosa’s medical license.

“We will continue to pursue full accountability for all those responsible for red-tagging, harassment, and abuses of power, including Dr. Badoy. We will not stop until justice is fully served and those who will violate the rights, dignity, and safety of health workers and the Filipino people be held accountable,” the group said.

Aside from the AHW, various individuals have filed complaints against Badoy-Partosa in different legal forums to hold her accountable for the rampant red-tagging of activists and non-activists.

Some have scored victories.

In 2024, the Supreme Court found Badoy-Partosa guilty of indirect contempt of court for her online attacks against Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Marlo Mendoza-Malagar, who had dismissed the case government’s petition to designate Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army as a terrorist organization. The high court fined her P30,000 ($488).

The court also ruled in favor of journalist, Alfonso Tomas “Atom” Araullo who filed a P2 million civil case against Badoy-Partosa and another notorious red-tagger, Jeffery Celis.

Other complaints, including those filed by veteran activist Carol Pagaduan Araullo and former Bayan Muna Representative Teddy Casiño, remain pending before the courts. (RVO)

