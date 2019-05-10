Women’s groups assail Duterte’s insulting remark vs. Bohol mayor

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Women’s rights groups are not at all surprised that a cockroach landed on President Rodrigo Duterte in a middle of his speech in Bohol as he once again spewed what they referred to as a “putrid material.”

“Cockroaches always find their way to rotting garbage. It is clear that they land on people with dirty mouths like president,” said Gabriela Women’s Party (GWP) in a statement.

The GWP is referring to Duterte’s recent statement, where he said that he found Bohol mayor Tita Baja-Gallantes beautiful and that if it were him, “I will really grab and hold on to your panty if you try to leave, even until the garter snaps.”

This, of course, is not the first time that Duterte has been under fire for issuing remarks that are sexist and insulting.

Among his infamous remarks is when he called for the shooting of female guerrilla fighters in their vagina and when he kissed a Filipina migrant worker in South Korea.

“After his Netflix marathon, he goes again with his sexist bantering in one of his first public appearances since his weeklong no-show,” women’s group Gabriela said.

Meanwhile, GWP called on the people to make the “May 13 elections a platform for the resounding rejection of misogyny and macho-fascist leadership.”

The partylist group added that “Duterte’s allies who’d never bat an eye every time the President degrades, humiliates, and sexualizes women do not deserve election to public office.”