After violent dispersal, groups call for boycott of Pepmaco products

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Various progressive groups are calling for the boycott of Pepmaco products, following the violent dispersal of their striking workers early today, June 28.

“No amount of chemicals or goons can ever curtail the striking workers’ fight for their rights,” said state workers union Courage in a statement.

Boycotting Pepmaco products, said Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, is one way of throwing support to striking workers.

Anakpawis Partylist said that Pepmaco is behind brands such as Hana shampoo, Champion and Calla detergents.

Casilao said Pepmaco workers are only “demanding their due rights and living wage levels,” adding that big businesses want to preserve the slave-like conditions of the Filipino workers.”

He said, “an all-united national workers’ movement, supported by other sectors, will defeat this agenda. We urge the people to support Pepmaco workers.”