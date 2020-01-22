Davao-based radio reporter harassed by police

MANILA – A field reporter of Radyo ni Juan based in Tagum City, Davao del Norte was harassed by police in Carmen town as he covered a protest by banana workers Jan. 21, according to an alert released by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP).

Radyo ni Juan reporter Glenn Jester Hitgano was covering the strike of workers of banana company Philippine Dream Farm Development when policemen cut short his interview and took took him to the police station, where he was held for an hour. The policemen also attempted to confiscate his phone and ordered him to erase his interview, but the reporter asserted his rights as a journalist.

“They subjected me to psywar and harassed me, saying I was not allowed to carry out interviews,” Hitgano said.

National alternative media group Altermidya denounced the intimidation and arrest of Hitgano.

“Altermidya condemns this attack on our colleague, who was clearly being coerced into silence by state forces who were uncomfortable with the truth. The arrest and intimidation of journalists like Hitgano is a blatant violation of media’s task of exposing the truth to the public,” the group said in a statement.

Altermidya said members of the Carmen police should be held accountable.