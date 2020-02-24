For supporting ABS-CBN franchise, Panay journos harassed by authorities

Altermidya Panay blamed President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 for the systematic attacks the progressives.

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA– For holding a picket supporting the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise, members of alternative media outfits in Panay experienced harassment from state agents, Feb. 21.

Altermidya Visayas coordinator John Ian Alenciaga, anchor of Dampig Katarungan Crimson Labinghasa, and Panaysayon Tsinkai Porquia were at a restaurant in Jaro Plaza when they noticed a man watching them from the other side of the road.

The group tried to lose the suspicious-looking man and went to another establishment but a witness informed them that the suspected state agent was still observing their actions.

Members of Altermidya Panay have been joining protests denouncing attacks on fellow media colleagues. They have called for the release of Eastern Vista Executive Director Frenchie Mae Cumpio and supported the campaign for franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

The three had also reported to have experienced surveillance and harassment since November last year. Alenciaga and Porquia have been red-tagged through posters plastered in the city in December 2018 and in March 2019.

Altermidya Panay condemned the harassment and said that the incident endangers the lives of their members.

Altermidya Panay blamed President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 for the systematic attacks the progressives.

“The conduct of surveillance and the harassment of persons on the basis of political beliefs and the exercise of free speech and freedom of expression constitute a transgression of constitutional rights,” Altermidya Panay said.