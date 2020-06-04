More showbiz personalities call for junking of terror bill

“Only cowards are afraid of dissent.”

By REIN TARINAY
Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Showbiz personalities took to social media their dismay over the draconian provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Bill, which seeks to amend the Human Security Act of 2007.

Former Ms. Universe Catriona Gray and Pia WurtzBach posted on their Instagram accounts and used the hashtag #JunkTerrorBill.

CATRIONA GRAY:

There is so much happening in the world and in our nation right now, and I know alot of us want to just tune out because it all gets a bit overwhelming. But please, dont allow that to be the reason we revert into silence and turn a blind eye. We need to stay engaged because this is where our voices count. So let’s help each other by creating spaces that help us keep each other informed and help us understand what’s going on. I’ve taken the time to research and digest information and come to my own conclusions and I implore you all to do the same. I’ve created an IG story highlight with some resources. I’m not here to influence you to think a certain way, but I hope I can influence you to think for yourself. #JunkTerrorBill

PIA WURTZBACH:

I’ve been overwhelmed with emotion lately and I’ve been struggling to put it into words.. I may not always have the right words to say but I can’t deny how this makes me feel. One thing I know for sure is I want to keep learning. I want to keep growing. And I want to see and be part of a change. Stop hate, injustice and racism. #BlackOutTuesday #JunkTerrorBill

“An infringement upon our most basic human rights,” is how Frankie Pangilinan, public personality and daughter of mega-star Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan described the bill.

FRANKIE PANGILINAN:

On Monday, June 1, 2020, Duterte certified the bill as urgent. In just two days, the House of Representatives approved the bill on its third and final reading.

Agot Isidro, a vocal celebrity-activist said, “Only cowards are afraid of dissent.”

AGOT ISIDRO:

Kobe Paras, basketball star and son of comedian Benjie Paras, reiterated that fighting for your rights is not a crime and urged influencers and other individuals to use their voice and stand up for what is right.

KOBE PARAS:

More and more celebrities, artists and influencers have used social media platforms to show support in the campaign for the scrapping the said bill. The call #JunkTerrorBillNow has become a trending topic on Twitter.

Here are more celebrities to stan!

Complete twitter thread:

ANGEL LOCSIN:

Not a terrorist. #junkterrorbill

K BROSAS:

CHERRY PIE PICACHE:


MARIS RACAL:

ENCHONG DEE:

MILES OCAMPO:

LIZA SOBERANO:

JANINE GUTTIEREZ:

TONY LABRUSCA:

JAMES REID:

KEAN CIPRIANO:

