More showbiz personalities call for junking of terror bill

“Only cowards are afraid of dissent.”
By REIN TARINAY
Bulatlat.com
MANILA — Showbiz personalities took to social media their dismay over the draconian provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Bill, which seeks to amend the Human Security Act of 2007.
Former Ms. Universe Catriona Gray and Pia WurtzBach posted on their Instagram accounts and used the hashtag #JunkTerrorBill.
CATRIONA GRAY:
There is so much happening in the world and in our nation right now, and I know alot of us want to just tune out because it all gets a bit overwhelming. But please, dont allow that to be the reason we revert into silence and turn a blind eye. We need to stay engaged because this is where our voices count. So let’s help each other by creating spaces that help us keep each other informed and help us understand what’s going on. I’ve taken the time to research and digest information and come to my own conclusions and I implore you all to do the same. I’ve created an IG story highlight with some resources. I’m not here to influence you to think a certain way, but I hope I can influence you to think for yourself. #JunkTerrorBill
PIA WURTZBACH:
I’ve been overwhelmed with emotion lately and I’ve been struggling to put it into words.. I may not always have the right words to say but I can’t deny how this makes me feel. One thing I know for sure is I want to keep learning. I want to keep growing. And I want to see and be part of a change. Stop hate, injustice and racism. #BlackOutTuesday #JunkTerrorBill
“An infringement upon our most basic human rights,” is how Frankie Pangilinan, public personality and daughter of mega-star Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan described the bill.
FRANKIE PANGILINAN:
even tweeting any thoughts against the government can, and likely will, be considered an 'act of terrorism' under this bill. it's an infringement upon our most basic human rights.
On Monday, June 1, 2020, Duterte certified the bill as urgent. In just two days, the House of Representatives approved the bill on its third and final reading.
Agot Isidro, a vocal celebrity-activist said, “Only cowards are afraid of dissent.”
AGOT ISIDRO:

Kobe Paras, basketball star and son of comedian Benjie Paras, reiterated that fighting for your rights is not a crime and urged influencers and other individuals to use their voice and stand up for what is right.
KOBE PARAS:

More and more celebrities, artists and influencers have used social media platforms to show support in the campaign for the scrapping the said bill. The call #JunkTerrorBillNow has become a trending topic on Twitter.
Here are more celebrities to stan!
Complete twitter thread:
Artists who are voicing out their concerns over
ANGEL LOCSIN:
Not a terrorist. #junkterrorbill
K BROSAS:
Kasi nga po walang masakyaaaaaan! Kc walang plano na mass transportation keme, at kelangan na nila mag work kc wala NG choice karamihan kahit sandamakmak pa ang covid19 na yaaaaaan! Bakit parang sila pa May kasalanan?? Also
CHERRY PIE PICACHE:
JUNK THE ANTI-TERRORISM BILL AND UPHOLD HUMAN RIGHTS! – Sign the Petition! via @ChangePilipinas
MARIS RACAL:
ENCHONG DEE:
Ano yung tamang paraan ng pag-rally ngayong GCQ? Gawin ko na bago ipasa yung anti-terror bill kasi kayang kaya na nila ako ikulong kong trip nila…
— Enchong Dee (@enchongdee777) June 2, 2020
MILES OCAMPO:
Mga popsters!! Susko sabay sabay na po tayo ano po? 🙂 Music please! 🙂
"Ikot-ikot lang.. ikot-ikot lang….."
LIZA SOBERANO:
Please do not take away our voices our basic human rights!!!!
— Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) June 2, 2020
JANINE GUTTIEREZ:
JUNK THE ANTI-TERRORISM BILL AND UPHOLD HUMAN RIGHTS! – Sign the Petition! via @ChangePilipinas
TONY LABRUSCA:
It’s scary to think that we’re so close to living in a world where freedom of speech is illegal. Where freedom of press can be ruled out as terrorism. This is our reality…
We need to use our voice now more than ever, before they silence us for good.
