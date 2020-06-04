More showbiz personalities call for junking of terror bill

I’ve been overwhelmed with emotion lately and I’ve been struggling to put it into words.. I may not always have the right words to say but I can’t deny how this makes me feel. One thing I know for sure is I want to keep learning. I want to keep growing. And I want to see and be part of a change. Stop hate, injustice and racism. #BlackOutTuesday #JunkTerrorBill

“An infringement upon our most basic human rights,” is how Frankie Pangilinan, public personality and daughter of mega-star Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan described the bill.

even tweeting any thoughts against the government can, and likely will, be considered an 'act of terrorism' under this bill. it's an infringement upon our most basic human rights.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, Duterte certified the bill as urgent. In just two days, the House of Representatives approved the bill on its third and final reading.

Agot Isidro, a vocal celebrity-activist said, “Only cowards are afraid of dissent.”

Kobe Paras, basketball star and son of comedian Benjie Paras, reiterated that fighting for your rights is not a crime and urged influencers and other individuals to use their voice and stand up for what is right.

More and more celebrities, artists and influencers have used social media platforms to show support in the campaign for the scrapping the said bill. The call #JunkTerrorBillNow has become a trending topic on Twitter.

Here are more celebrities to stan!

Artists who are voicing out their concerns over #https://twitter.com/”>June 2, 2020

