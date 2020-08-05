Charges against 4 Pandi women dismissed

“This shows that the Pandi 4 didn’t do anything wrong in the first place. But the police who perpetrated this suppression of civil liberties should be held accountable.

BY AARON MACARAEG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Four women members of urban poor group Kadamay were freed today, August 5, following the dismissal of charges against them.

Janet Villamar, Trixie Trenuela, Marilouy Amaro and Edmylyn Gruta were arrested in their homes, July 27 for participating in an online protest on the day President Duterte delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The four were detained for nine days and charged with resistance to persons in authority and violation of Republic Act 11332 or the law on Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Disease and Health Events of Public Concern.

In a statement, Kadamay said the dropping of charges only proves that the arrest is illegal.

“This shows that the Pandi 4 didn’t do anything wrong in the first place. But the police who perpetrated this suppression of civil liberties should be held accountable. This is a trend that keeps happening in Pandi and in other communities and it should not be allowed to continue,” Kadamay Spokesperson Mimi Doringo said.

On July 26, authorities also arrested fellow Kadamay member Rose Fortaleza and confiscated copies of alternative news magazine Pinoy Weekly.

The group thanked all those who supported their call for the release of Pandi 4.

Kadamay plans to file countercharges against the police. (Bulatlat.com)