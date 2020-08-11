Progressives rage against the brutal murder of Randal Echanis

Members of progressive organizations hold an indignation protest August 11 at the Commission on Human Rights following the killing of Randall Echanis, Anakpawis chairperson and consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

