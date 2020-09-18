Digital rights advocates to launch Software Freedom Day 2020

BY REIN TARINAY

In-line with its commitment to the promotion of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) and advancement of ICT for the People, the Computer Professionals Union is hosting Software Freedom Day 2020 on September 19 and 20, 2020.

With the theme, “Mitigating the Risks: FOSS in the time of Covid-19,” the biggest celebration of the international Software Freedom Day in the Philippines is now online.

This year, ICT advocates shift to a two-day webinar to bring relevant talks on using free and open-source software amid the pandemic.

The two-day webinar will focus on free and open source software (FOSS) used or currently being developed to help combat COVID-19 and adapt to the “new normal.”

The webinar will be joined by renowned speakers namely Joshua Gregor Dizon of Philippine Genome Center, Lockdown Lab’s Czyka Tumaliuan, Kwago Dominic Ligot of Data Ethics PH, AGHAM Educators’ Michael Anthony Mantala and CPU’s very own Jan Michael Yap.

Speakers will discuss the challenges faced by the ICT community and the general public in this pandemic, government policies that affect data privacy and security, among others.

These are the topics to be discussed on the upcoming Software Freedom Day.

DAY 1

– FOSS in Fighting COVID-19

– Mobilization of ICT Individuals and Groups During the Pandemic

– FOSS in Data Science Education

DAY 2

– Challenges with Online Learning

– The New Normal: State of ICT and ICT Workers

– Data Privacy, Security, and the Anti-Terror Law

The webinar will be streamed on Facebook. To get more updates, visit Software Freedom Day Philippines and Computer Professionals’ Union’s Facebook page.

CPU is an organization of information and communications technology professionals and advocates aspiring to promote ICT for the people.