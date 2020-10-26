‘Rouge Gallery’: Men wear red lipstick vs red-tagging

BY RAYMUND VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions

Reposted by Bulatlat.com

Men took up actor Angel Locsin’s red lipstick challenge in protest of Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon Command chief Lt. General Antonio Parlade Jr.’s latest red-tagging spree against government critics.

In response to Parlade’s newest accusation that Locsin, sister Angela Colmenares and cousin Neri Colmenares are either Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) members or New People’s Army fighters, Locsin took to social media platforms to ask those against red tagging to wear red lipstick.

The “challenge”, with the hashtags #NoToRedTagging and #YesToRedLipstick, went viral.

Parlade’s latest red-baiting binge also attacked actors Liza Soberano and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray who spoke on online women’s rights forums organized by Gabriela Youth.

Gabriela Youth is one of many organizations the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict repeatedly red-tags as a CPP front.

Red-baiting had been condemned as dangerous to its victims, many of whom are later assassinated by suspected military agents.

It is not only the women who took up Locsin’s challenge; men did too.

Singers

Teachers

Journalists

Overseas Filipino Workers

Civil Servant

Filmmaker

Activist

(All photos taken from the subjects’ respective Facebook accounts / Featured image editing by Alyssa Mae Clarin) (Bulatlat.com)