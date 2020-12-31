Son of peace consultant arrested in Bulacan

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The son of National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant was arrested by Malolos police in Guiguinto, Bulacan this morning, Dec. 30, according to Karapatan-Central Luzon.

Philip Alcantara, son of Tirso “Ka Bart” Alcantara, was driving his van at around 8:30 a.m. when three men in civilian clothes flagged him along the national road in Guiguinto. The men then introduced themselves as Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives and told Philip that he was being arrested for charges of multiple murder.

The policemen forced themselves inside Philip’s vehicle, then placed a bag beside him, containing a gun, grenade, and a PhilHealth ID, according to a factsheet prepared by Karapatan-CL. Philip was brought to the CIDG headquarters in Malolos.

The police insisted that Philip is the Ka Joshua named in the warrant of arrest. Karapatan-CL said that Philip was only shown a photocopy of the first page of the said warrant issued by a local court in Infanta, Quezon.

Karapatan-CL maintained that Philip is a small businessman engaged in glass and aluminum works, and not a combatant.

The group said the arrest and detention of Philip is but another attempt to force his father to surface and surrender to the military.

Karapatan-CL recalled that Philip’s sister was imprisoned for eight years over trumped-up charges while Ka Bart’s two brothers were killed by state security forces.