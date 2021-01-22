Cordillera IP leader facing fabricated case seeks NBI protection

By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

Northern Dispatch

BAGUIO CITY — True to his earlier statement to face the “fabricated murder case” lodged against him, Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) Chairperson Windel Bolinget voluntarily submitted himself to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday, Jan. 21.

People close to Bolinget said he submitted himself to the NBI for “custody and protection” so he could challenge the allegations before a competent court.

His appearance came a day after Police Regional Office Cordillera Regional Director R’win Pagkalinawan issued a shoot-to-kill order should he resist arrest.

Before the kill directive, the Kalinga police announced a P100,000 bounty for any information on Bolinget’s whereabouts.

Kapalong town police chief PMaj. Ruth B. Dizon implicated Bolinget and ten others in the killing of Garito Tiklonay Malibato, a Lumad activist killed on March 21, 2018 in Kapalong, Davao del Norte. The police filed the charge based on the affidavit of a certain Ranel Timbog Vender. Judge Sharon Rose Saracin issued a warrant of arrest for the accused back on September 25, 2020.

Malibato’s kin and his organization Karadyawan earlier pointed to Alamara, a paramilitary group linked to the military, as responsible for his death.

Bolinget's kin and colleagues earlier expressed concerns about his safety especially with the police's bounty announcement and shoot-to-kill order.