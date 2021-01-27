Grand send-off for petitioners vs Terror Law set January 29

The group asserted that the Anti-Terrorism Act, unless struck down by the high court, will be used to crack down on dissent and limit academic freedom in the country’s colleges and universities.

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Various people’s organizations will gather at University of the Philippines in Diliman on January 29, Friday, to show support to the lawyers of the 37 petitions seeking to declare the Anti-Terror Law unconstitutional.

The Grand Send-off to lawyers and their alternatives will be held four days before the Supreme Court hold oral arguments on the Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terror Law.

Lead lawyers for the petitioners are former solicitor general Jose Anselmo Cadiz, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Free Legal Assistance Group chair Chel Diokno, National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers Chairperson Neri Colmenares, human rights lawyer Evalyn Ursua, UP law professor Alfredo Molo III, and Moro lawyer Algamar Latiph.

Their alternate lawyers include former Supreme Court Spokesperson Theodore Te, Randall Tabayoyong, Josalee Deinla, Ephraim Cortez, Howard Calleja, and Bantuas Lucman.

They will be arguing against the government’s team headed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

In a statement, Movement Against Tyranny (MAT) said, “The pray over and send off is being held in the UP campus as a way of showing support to the university, which has borne the brunt of the government’s red-tagging campaign in schools and universities.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana recently revoked an agreement, which prohibits police and military operations in UP campuses without prior notice to school officials. Lorenzana openly tagged UP as breeding ground for rebels.

The group asserted that the Anti-Terrorism Act, unless struck down by the high court, will be used to crack down on dissent and limit academic freedom in the country’s colleges and universities.

They called on the SC justices to act judiciously and swiftly on their petitions, fearing graver human rights violations.