Bulatlat20 | Message of KAPATID on Bulatlat’s 20th anniversary

In this age of misinformation and repression, truth-telling is vital yet dangerous in one of the most violent countries in the world to do journalism.

KAPATID, the support group for families and friends of political prisoners, extends its warmest greetings to Bulatlat, the Philippines’ top alternative online news publication, on its 20th year of living up to its name of ferreting out the truth to provide “journalism for the people” despite cyberattacks to bring it down.

KAPATID especially thanks Bulatlat and its tireless and courageous journalists for shining a light on political prisoners who are being persecuted by a regime that relentlessly vilifies those who stand with people in the margins. Whenever we are unsure about getting media coverage on problems of political prisoners, Bulatlat has always been there to bring our stories to print—as it does for other groups and communities similarly marginalized and voiceless.

This is the great strength of Bulatlat. It plays a significant role in letting people know the struggles of ordinary Filipinos. Undeniably, Bulatlat’s stories generate awareness and vigilance that help build and strengthen communities of people and empower them to make well-informed decisions in life. Information is empowering. Bulatlat shows that a newspaper is not only about writing but making a difference. And that small can be mighty, that little people can spur big changes.

And as KAPATID has stated, together, there is nothing more powerful than those who are unafraid.

For KAPATID,

Fides Lim, Spokesperson