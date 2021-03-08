‘Bloody Sunday’ spells killings, mass arrests in Southern Tagalog

Five activists were killed and three arrested in a simultaneous police raid on March 7, just two days after President Rodrigo Duterte issued yet another kill order to finish off communist fighters in the Philippines.

Those killed and arrested have been red-tagged for allegedly being “fronts,” sympathizers, or recruiters of the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Local and international human rights organizations, including the United Nations, long pointed out that red-tagging incites violence – as seen in the now referred to as “Bloody Sunday” for Southern Tagalog activists.

Below are Bulatlat reports on the Bloody Sunday:

