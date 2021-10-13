Solons push for probe on cyberattacks against alternative media

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Progressive lawmakers are calling for an investigation on the cyberattacks against alternative news Bulatlat and AlterMidya – People’s Media Network to determine if public funds and infrastructure were used to carry out the attacks.

Concerned government agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Philippine Army will be summoned by Congress as lawmakers conduct an inquiry into the cyberattacks, per House Resolution No. 2292, filed earlier today.

“There has yet to be a conclusive investigation on this matter of great public interest where the freedom of expression and of the press are at stake. If and when it is proven that government resources are being used to fund these cyberattacks, accountability and justice must be exacted,” the resolution read.

Government agencies were also told to prepare a conclusive report and provide lawmakers relevant documents on the said cyberattacks at the most immediate time.

Earlier this year, Sweden-based Qurium Media Foundation released its digital forensic report and revealed that the IP address where the cyber-attacks were traced from, belong to the infrastructure of the Department of Science and Technology and the Philippine Army.

Their findings were later validated by the DICT.

Among those who signed the house resolution calling for the investigation are Kabataan Rep. Sarah Jane Elago, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Bayan Muna Reps. Carlos Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite and Eufemia Cullamat, and Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas.