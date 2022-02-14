Cyclists, activists join One Billion Rising vs violence against women

MANILA — Cyclists and women’s rights activists participate in a unity ride in Quezon City that calls for safe space and end violence against women and children on Sunday, Feb. 13. The 10-km bike ride aimed at raising awareness on rising cases of sexual harassment and abuse against women, especially on women bikers. The unity ride was organized by Women Biker’s for Safe Spaces, Bikers United Movement, Cycle Bros, She Decides Philippines GABRIELA | A National Alliance of Women, Gabriela Women’s Party and One Billion Rising PH.

Text and photos by Carlo Manalansan