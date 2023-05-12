Surface Dexter and Bazoo



By DEE AYROSO

Bulatlat.com

Dexter Capuyan and Gene Roz “Bazoo” de Jesus have been missing since April 28. And state security forces are the likely suspects.

They were last seen in Taytay, Rizal being forced into two separate vehicles by men who introduced themselves as “CIDG” agents.

Dexter, 57, is an Ibaloi-Bontoc-Kankanaey and alleged NPA whom police included in a “Wanted” poster with a P1.8 million bounty. Bazoo, 27, is a staff of an NGO that advocates indigenous peoples’ rights, and a former student leader.

The police and military deny having them in custody, but only state forces have the motive, capability and methodology to carry out this most cruel form of human rights violation. They’ve been doing it since the time of the Marcos Dictatorship and they never stopped.

