Radio broadcaster shot dead in Oriental Mindoro

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A radio broadcaster was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Capalan, Oriental Mindoro yesterday, May 31.

According to an alert released by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), Cresenciano ‘Cris’ Bundoquin was shot along C5 Road in Brgy. Santa Isabel in Calapan at around 4:00 a.m. yesterday.

Bundoquin, who hosted a radio show on DWXR 101.7 Kalahi FM, was reportedly standing in front of his sari-sari store when the suspects arrived.

Police reports said it was the back rider who approached and shot him.

The suspects immediately fled the scene, but Bundoquin’s son chased them, resulting in a collision that killed one of the assailants.

The authorities said that one of the suspects, identified as Narciso Ignacio Guntan, sustained head injuries that ultimately led to his death. The other suspect remains at large.

The motives for the attack remain unknown as of this writing.

NUJP called for justice over Bundlquin’s killing and said that the latest killing is a grim reminder that journalism remains as a dangerous profession in the Philippines.

“While we welcome what Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls encouraging developments in the country’s press freedom situation, cases like Bundoquin’s show that the circumstances that put our colleagues at risk are still there,” said NUJP.

“We call on the Marcos administration and Presidential Task Force on Media Security to build on the leap in the Philippines’ standing on the World Press Freedom index by ending the impunity surrounding attacks on journalists and bringing those who harass, attack and kill media workers to account,” the organization added.

If proven to be work-related, Bundoquin will be the third journalist killed under Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, and the 198th since 1986. (JJE)