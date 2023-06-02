Scammers impersonate NUJP chair to solicit money from politicians

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines assailed the recent attempts of scammers who tried to solicit money from politicians using the name of its chairperson, Jonathan de Santos.

In the screenshots shared via Twitter by De Santos, the scammer claimed that the NUJP will be holding its annual team building for their national and regional officers.

The messages, sent through a messaging application, were from an account that used the full name and photograph of De Santos.

“NUJP will never ask money from government officials to fund any of its activities,” the group of Filipino journalists said in a statement.

De Santos, for his part, told Bulatlat that he learned of the incident through a friend who was approached by the politician’s staff for verification.

He also confirmed that there have been two other incidents where the scammers asked two other politicians for monetary support.

NUJP cautioned the public, saying that any message from +639514553926, or anyone else soliciting money on behalf of the NUJP should be reported to the organization. (JJE, RVO)