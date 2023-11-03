Remembering the disappeared

Families of the disappeared gathered on Nov. 2 at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani to remember their loved ones who are believed to have been abducted by state forces.

By SINAG JOAQUIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Flowers and candles were offered by families and loved ones to the photos of the disappeared at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on November 2.

Organizers of the event from the rights group Desaparecidos or the Families of the Disappeared for Justice said that they gather on All Soul’s Day to remember their loved ones.

For this year, the group called on the Marcos Jr. administration to surface 11 desaparecidos under his term so far, as well as other desaparecidos under previous regimes since the Marcos Sr. dictatorship.

The following people have been abducted since 2022:

Elgene Mungcal

Ma. Elena Pampoza

Ariel Badiang

Renel delos Santos

Denald Laloy Mialen

Lyn Grace Martullinas

Dexter Capuyan

Gene Roz Jamil de Jesus

Deah Lopez

Lee Sudario

Norman Ortiz. (JJE, DAA)