Remembering the Filipino indigenous peoples heroes

MANILA – On Nov. 10, indigenous peoples’ groups commemorated the Indigenous Peoples Heroes Day.

In the Philippines, many indigenous peoples have been killed as they oppose so-called development projects that will encroach on their ancestral lands.

“As we commemorate Indigenous Peoples Heroes Day, let’s strengthen international solidarity with other Indigenous Peoples globally, acknowledging shared roots of our problems. We must carry forward the legacy of those who sacrificed for it. With so many lives given to the cause, we must intensify our calls for genuine liberation,” the groups said in a statement.

Bulatlat is featuring six indigenous peoples who were killed in the defense of their ancestral lands and right to self-determination. (JJE)

Text and graphics by: Nica Hernaez, Aleli Madrigal, Aila Josol, Jasmin Macasieb, Jeannelle Ungriano and Janica Zamora