‘I am on your side,’ UN expert on free expression tells PH journos

By BHEA BIANCA PLAMINGCO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Ahead of her official visit in the Philippines, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan said that she is one with advocates in the country as they call for investigation over reported press freedom violations here.

On International Human Rights Day, Khan reposted a tweet by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) with a message that read, “Indeed! I am on your side”, as the media group posted “Letters for Irene Khan” on their social media accounts.

Among the issues that those who participated in the NUJP campaign hoped Khan would look into include website blocking, political prisoners, gender-based attacks against women journalists and media killings.

NUJP recorded 113 incidents of attacks on the media from June 30, 2022 to Dec. 10, 2023. Three journalists have been killed since Marcos assumed the presidency. Other forms of attacks include red-tagging, filing of libel and cyber libel, surveillance and cyber attacks.

Read: SONA 2023 | Press freedom no better under Marcos Jr.

Khan is expected to visit the Philippines from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 next year.

Ronalyn Olea, NUJP secretary general, said that they are encouraging fellow journalists, artists, and human rights defenders to engage Khan in her visit.

“We see it as an important occasion to look into the obligations of the Philippine government and how it complies or not with the international human rights instruments, particularly the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, of which freedom of expression is enshrined and guaranteed.”

Olea added that one of their demands is the release of Frenchie Mae Cumpio and the repeal of the Anti-Terror Act because it is being used against journalists and human rights defenders. (JJE, RTS, DAA)