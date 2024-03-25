At UN event, women activists want Palestine free



NEW YORK — Women activists gathered in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on March 21, 2024 to express their support for Palestine.

The protest action was in time for the Commission on the Status of Women.

“From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever,” they chanted.

Names of victims of the still ongoing Israeli-led attacks were printed and laid before a freedom park, where activists gathered around it as they listen to the program.

Women activists expressed fears that more names may be added to the list if the attacks will continue.

Last year, the UN was criticized for its supposed “insufficient” and “nearly meaningless” resolution that aims to provide mere aid in the face of attacks they vmare being subjected to. Text and photos by Janess Ann J. Ellao