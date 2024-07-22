Bagong Pilipinas, Oh Shux! | The concert

By YANNI ROXAS

Bulatlat.com

Who says that protest can’t be fun? Or fun can’t be a form of protest?

Well, the Concerned Artists of the Philippines (CAP) took the unusual route and, rather be all grim and determined, rejoiced with fans of Pinoy Pop and brought to the dance floor eight eager-beaver BINI fans called Blooms, all typically made up, to sway to the catchy tunes of BINI’s “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin.”

But wait, the lyrics sounded different. It was indeed a parody, it was political. The audience were cheering as the Blooms made digs at the Marcos Jr regime, including the past Duterte regime, and all the “unithieves” combined. Quite another example of how Pinoy pop could play a powerful tool to bring home powerful messages.

Gathered on the night of July 17 was a motley but sizeable crowd: multi age, multi gender, multisectoral at the garden of the University of the Philippines Hotel. The invitation was to a concert that not a few was curious about. Would CAP be able to pull off this type of concert? While the best advocacy bands and rappers were around to share their music, the concert was more about showcasing its parody of “Bagong Pilipinas”. SONA was just a few days away and CAP could not let the Marcos Jr regime boast of a remake of Marcos Sr’s hated “Bagong Lipunan”. Lokohan na. Gagohan pa. Still, at a cost of P20 million pesos just to hear the boast? Hence, the parody. And did CAP deliver? They did.

Despotiko, sang to the tune of Pantropiko, kicks off with the exposition and denunciation of the Marcos and Duterte dynasties, their collusion and corruption (Bawat araw ay di masaya, magmula nang manalo ka, lumalala ang pangangamba, nang kayo’y pangulo na). All in all, the people’s sufferings are too glaring to mention (Buhay impiyerno when I’m with you, pamilyang despotiko). However the public is not blind nor unfeeling (Ano ba itong nadarama, kayo na ay pahirap na ha, unity ba ang pinadama, cause boy it feels not good). Ultimately the people would demand accountability (Can’t wait to get rid of you, makulong na sana u, pamilyang despotiko). But in the end, the problem is not just about families or dynasties, it’s practically the whole of government (Gobyernong despotiko) and the entire system (Sistemang despotiko).



Salarin, Salarin, which is a take on Salamin, Salamin, pigeonholes Marcos Jr as no different from Duterte (Magnanakaw, salarin, problema natin, sila pa rin) and belies his claim of a “Bagong Pilipinas” as nothing but a lie or myth. The people are so unbelieving (Ayokong umasa, di maniniwala, sa Bagong Pilipinas, oh ang galit ko’y walang mapaglagyan) that they can’t wait for change to happen (Maghihintay pa ba na ito’y lumala) and remove tyrants from power (Tama nang pasikut-sikot, tayo na’ng pinaikut-ikot,ayoko na ng Marcos, please).

Another surprising take on Salamin, Salamin came from Plagpul, dubbed as a progressive comedy rock band, who charmed the audience with their satire as much as they skillfully played with their vocals, guitars and drums. Who cannot but notice these lines on repeat: “Salarin, salarin, kay tinding lason sa aking hearing/ Salarin, salarin, kay tinding effort nyo sa whitewashing/ Salarin, salarin kay tinding lason sa aking hearing/ Salarin, salarin balik nyong ninakaw nyo sa amin.”

Undeniably, of all the performances, the spectacle was provided by the drag queens, who in full regalia, mimicked and mocked the ruling class elites from Marcos, Duterte, Imelda, Imee to Sara. Bursting sometimes into uncontrollable laughter, the crowd simply loved the queens who competed in a “beauty contest” and hoped that the “winner” shall be crowned before the people’s SONA on July 22.

It was warming to see the activists, their friends and allies, stomping their feet and sharing food, drinks and laughter. Indeed, the “red-tagged” activists knew what fun is and the humor was never wanting. Though at times music could be hard-hitting and militant from invited bands, some were exciting and joyful and drew quite a crowd straight to the dancing floor.

The night was long but, no matter, everyone seemed mindful of the coming SONA and was gearing up for it. All said, politics is art, and art is politics especially so if it serves the people. (RVO)