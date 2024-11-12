UN expert assails continued detention of Frenchie Mae

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan expressed dismay over the unjustifiably long detention of community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio.

Cumpio, Eastern Vista executive director, along with four other activists, were arrested on February 7, 2020. On Nov. 11, Cumpio took the stand to testify in court.

“Frenchie has finally had an opportunity to take the stand to defend herself. It has taken the government nearly half a decade to prepare a case against Frenchie and during this long period, this young woman has been left to languish in detention. That itself raises serious questions about the fairness of the process,” Khan said in a statement.

Khan stressed that Cumpio has a right to a prompt and fair trial.

“I trust that the court will review her case and in the absence of substantial evidence of the crime committed, will dismiss the charges against her and order her immediate release and appropriate compensation,” Khan said.

Khan believed that Cumpio’s arrest and charges were a retaliation for her work as a journalist. She added that she heard similar stories during her visit in the Philippines last January.

“The imposition of non-bailable charges and subsequent extensive pre-trial detention of critics of the government is an unacceptable practice and must come to an immediate end,” she said.

Cumpio, Marielle Domequil and Alexander Abinguna were charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives. Two others, namely Mira Legion, a student leader in University of the Philippines-Tacloban, and People Surge secretary general Marissa Cabaljao were released on bail. They were collectively called the Tacloban 5. (RTS, RVO)