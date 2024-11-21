Making them visible: Invisible Labor archives the workers’ struggle

By DOMINIC GUTOMAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The documentary film Invisible Labor opens with a striking and powerful scene: a sea of workers bearing union flags and banners calling for justice.

These visuals reflect the views of Lina Alay-ay, widow of Leonor Alay-ay who was killed alongside labor leader Rolando Olalia in November 1986. “Their solidarity was memorable and heart-warming, especially witnessing it as we marched from the University of the Philippines [Diliman] to Mandaluyong.”

The opening sequence sets the tone for a journey through history and memory. It echoes the funeral protest of nearly a hundred thousands mourners for Olalia and Alay-ay, considered one of the largest workers’ demonstrations since President Corazon Aquino’s ascent to power following the ouster of the Marcos Sr dictatorship.

Documentaries like these are rarely shown in mainstream spaces. Its inclusion in the QCinema film festival marks a victory in bringing the workers’ struggles into public consciousness.

The documentary is based not only on recovered footage from AsiaVisions (AV) as preserved by the IBON Foundation. It also incorporates the deeply personal story of Carlito Piedad, IBON utility worker who helped archive the history of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU). Piedad’s story was recounted by his family and colleagues, intertwined seamlessly with archival footage, creating a rich tapestry of memory.

This is a significant approach in the documentary: careful weaving of memories, layer by layer, creating a strong sense of familiarity with the audience. The documentary does not rely on flashbacks as it remembers Piedad through the memories of the narrators and his work in archiving the workers’ struggle. This approach humanizes the archival process—of invisible labor—emphasizing its critical role in sustaining collective memory across generations.

Directed by Joanne Cesario, together with Mayday Multimedia, Invisible Labor is one of the short films showcased at QCinema. Cesario, KMU’s vice chairperson for women’s affairs, was joined during the film’s final screening by Mary Ann Castillo, cast member and union president of Nexperia Philippines Workers Union.

Cesario said that the documentary’s success was a collective effort by the workers’ movement and advocates dedicated to preserving labor history. Reflecting on a 2022 gathering of labor rights advocates, Cesario shared how they recognize the urgent need to mainstream labor history, even within the workers’ movement itself.

“From there, we know it is the right time to create the film about Carlito, the power of the workers movement, and their role in forging history. We seek to continue this initiative into a full feature,” Cesario said in Filipino during the brief question and answer portion.

The documentary’s production process embodied the collaborative spirit of the labor movement. It was supported by the Philippine Labor Archive Movement (PLMA), a coalition of unions and organizations committed to preserving workers’ struggles. The production of the film was also attributed through the archiving workshop led by curator and advocate Prof. Rose Roque of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), further ensuring that the project reflected a collective vision.

“It is true that we need to preserve those pictures [of the labor movement], especially with the influx of youth workers who may be unaware of the labor history. This is a big help to educate more people,” Castillo said in Filipino.

Cesario also said that they will release a full-length feature in connection with the Invisible Labor, since they acquired logistic support. They will also organize community screenings of short documentary. This plan to make the documentary accessible to more communities prove that solidarity work is devoid of corporate interest compared to other films that primarily seek to be profitable.

The documentary captures the labor movement’s essence through its participatory production process. Far from treating workers and activists as passive subjects, the film positions them as active agents in preserving collective memory. This collaboration between workers, unionists, and filmmakers underscores the power of solidarity.

Invisible Labor serves as a defiant reminder that the oppressed remain the majority and their victory is inevitable. (RTS, DAA)