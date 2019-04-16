2 abducted urban poor activists surfaced in Bulacan police detention

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Two urban poor activists who were forcibly disappeared on Saturday, April 13, were surfaced today in a police detention facility in Malolos, Bulacan.

In a Facebook post, Kadamay’s chapter in Pandi, Bulacan said the two — Kadamay member John Griefen Arlegui, 20, and youth group Anakbayan’s Reynaldo Remias, Jr., 24 — are facing charges allegedly for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. The group said these are but trumped-up charges.

Eyewitnesses said the two were forced into a red car by armed men in plainclothes while they were posting posters of senatorial aspirant Neri Colmenares and Bayan Muna Partylist right in front of the Iglesia ni Cristo church in Brgy. Sta Cruz, Angat, Bulacan.

Earlier today, urban poor activists led a protest action in front of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, as they pressed for the surfacing of the two.

Meanwhile, Kadamay expressed its gratitude to those who have called for the surfacing of their two members.