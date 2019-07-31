Main findings of Global Witness 2019 Report





The following summarizes the key findings of the Global Witness’ 2019 report. [To read the whole report, click here.]

Note that since 2012, the Philippines was among the top 10 deadliest countries in the world for people protecting their land or the environment. With 30 deaths documented in 2018 (Filipino rights defenders have now documented 87), PH becomes the worst country in the world in recorded killings of environmental defenders. This includes the massacre on Negros, which Global Witness notes as not an isolated case.

“Vast natural resources and fertile soils have long attracted foreign investment to the Philippines, yet widespread corruption and a culture of impunity for unscrupulous companies has seen the profits disappear into the pockets of a tiny elite,” said the Global Witness 2019 report.

Also for the first time since 2012, Global Witness sounds the alarm about the criminalization of activists and their communities. They found evidence from across continents showing that governments and companies are using their courts and legal systems as instruments of oppression against those who threaten their power and interests.