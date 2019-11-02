Operation Sauron

By JHIO JAN NAVARRO*

From deep Mordor

Sauron marched to Negros

besieging the Occident

laying waste lives in Sagay

riddling bodies with copper,

leaving them smelling burnt

Sauron continued marching to the Orient wreaking havoc on fields,

not satiated with bloodthirst

his ever lusting lust

Unstoppable are his orcs,

neither Gandalfs nor Galadriels

who perished in same fate,

nor the Babaylanes and Diwatas of old who chanted oraciones

can halt the heat of bullets

at Sta. Catalina, Guihulngan

and now in the city of Bacolod,

innocents fall heavily…

still Sauron tramples San Carlos

and Dumaguete

Ohoys are danced under sun,

ili-ilis sung beneath the moon

when noble Kanlaon takes justice soon on these evils of Mordor.

* Sophomore BA Psychology, U.P. Miag-ao & Associate Editor of CAS students’ official paper, Pagbutlak