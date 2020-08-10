By LUCHIE MARANAN

They who wield the law

Sent hooded men who

Barged into the house of an

Ailing old man.

They plunged their weapons

Deep into his mortal being,

Splattering the great deeds

Of a peacemaker.

So tell us now,

Who are the peace slayers?

Who are the social justice thieves?

Who are the terror sowers?

They who wield the law

Fear too much

This gentle voice

Who spoke with peasants

And fisherfolk, and toiling workers

Who dream their dreams

Of life without want and fear.

Knives and bullets

Cannot silence the faceless, nameless.

They will walk bravely with

The memory of an old man

Who is deathless,

Who saw the time

When fields can be owned by the tillers,

The factories ran by workers,

The seas, air and land defined

By those who remained defiant

Against those who wielded

The law of terror.

#JusticeforKaRandallEchanis!