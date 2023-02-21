Cebu workers decry labor right rights violations

Among the cases the workers brought to the attention of the labor department is the harassment against Jaime Paglinawan, and several other workers rights advocates, whose photos appeared in a Facebook post, with a note that read, “they are the root cause of violence in our society.”

By JONAS ALPASAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Workers in Cebu decried mounting violations of their rights to freedom of association and right to collective bargaining as they submitted a written report to the labor department in the region.

“Under the Marcos administration, the violations that workers are experiencing in Cebu are worsening. The DOLE-7, as the agency that defends the rights of workers, must give this issue due attention,” said Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of the Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU).

Among the cases they brought to the attention of the labor department is the harassment against Paglinawan, and several other workers rights advocates, whose photos appeared in a Facebook post, with a note that read, “they are the root cause of violence in our society.”

They also received death threats through text messages and tarpaulins were posted in many communities in Cebu, red-tagging unionists and known human rights defenders.

One unionist, Clibert Tolero, who has been working under a labor agency for 11 years, was forced to sign a blank paper to “clear his name,” and was even threatened by the company’s security agency to choose between signing or the safety of his family.

Other unionists such as Ramonito Tolero, also a worker for the same labor agency, was subjected to interrogation and was threatened to be fired from work.

In November 2022, unionist Regletto Imbong, current union president of All U.P Academic Employees Union-Cebu, was subjected to surveillance.

Disaffiliation campaign by state forces, arrests

AMA Sugbo-KMU also assailed the campaign of state forces for members of unions and urban poor groups to disaffiliate from progressive members.

The group said that under a “Stop Teacher Recruitment” program, members of the Philippine Air Force conducted feeding programs in Lapu Lapu City, with attendees being made to swear an oath and sign a document in support of the military and denouncing local community groups.

In 2022, the group said that even tricycle drivers in Mandaue City who were asking for the return of their routes that were closed during the pandemic were harassed by soldiers, telling them that a new tricycle association led by the military will be formed.

“Military presence continues until now at Paknaan, Mandaue City,” the report of AMA Sugbo-KMU read.

Illegal arrest

AMA Sugbo-KMU also highlighted the arrest and illegal detention of unionists and their supporters.

In 2018, workers held a rally outside the Coca Cola Cebu factory, demanding for the reinstatement of their fellow workers who were put on “floating status” by the manpower agency.

The police, however, arrived and arrested at least three workers. They were detained for four days and were freed after posting bail over direct assault charges.

Earlier this year, the case was dismissed by the local court.

The group also pointed out the attacks against development workers who are assisting unionists. This includes March Villarante, a staff of the Community Empowerment Resource Network (Cernet) who was harassed by soldiers who attempted to coerce her to become their informant.

Another Cernet staff, Dyan Dumanao was also abducted along with fellow development worker Armend Dayoha of the Visayas Human Development Agency. The two were later rescued last Jan. 16.

The AMA Sugbo-KMU said both suffered “extreme psychological trauma after the event and remains to treat their security to be high-risk.”

Demands

Workers in the region are demanding a swift and impartial investigation into these incidents. They are also asking that the military and the police be removed from their workplaces and within workers’ communities.

Paglinawan said, “We should not wait for anyone to be killed before we can say there are violations to our rights. There are more unreported cases because of the continued threats from the state towards the workers.” (RVO)