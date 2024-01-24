Journo spends birthday in jail as media groups demand her release anew

By JEANNELLE UNGRIANO

Bulatlat.com

Manila — “We are calling on the office of UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan to hear our demands. To help us free Frenchie Mae, to help us assert our press freedom, and to help us fight to express.”

Ringing bells in front of the Department of Justice, media groups and campus journalists showed solidarity and demanded the urgent release of detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio on her 25th birthday on January 23. The activity also coincides with the start of the 10-day official visit of the UN special rapporteur for freedom of opinion and expression.

The Tacloban-based community journalist has been in detention for almost four years over trumped-up charges filed against her in February 2020.

Prior to her arrest, Cumpio worked as executive director of Eastern Vista and radio broadcaster for Aksyon Radyo-Tacloban DYVL 819. According to Altermidya Network, Cumpio is the world’s youngest journalist in jail.

Free press, free journo

Despite the relentless threats, killings and red-tagging of journalists in the Philippines, various groups have persisted in fighting for a free press and the right to free expression.

Paul Soriano of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines National Capital Region Chapter (NUJP-NCR) reiterated the continuing call for justice in Cumpio’s case.

“To UN SR Irene Khan, during the first year when Frenchie Mae was detained, we have called for justice. Up to the fourth year, we are still calling for justice and we have been denied every single chance to prove that Frenchie Mae is innocent,” he said.

“We trust that you (Khan) will hear our calls and we are optimistic that we will be able to speak with you and that your office will be able to urge our government to free not just Frenchie Mae but every single detained journalist just because of doing their jobs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Altermidya Chairperson Raymund Villanueva branded as liars those in the military who arrested Cumpio. He stressed that those who filed what he described as “a bogus lawsuit” against her are employing the anti-terrorism law to silence and suppress the media in the country. He stressed that this counters the government’s claim of a vibrant media landscape and civic space in the country.

Challenge, threat

College of Editors Guild of the Philippines national spokesperson Brell Lacerna said that in the perspective of campus press, the current state of press freedom is not only a challenge for prospective journalists, but also poses a significant threat to the profession. He cited the charge of terrorism financing, one of the charges against Cumpio, to silence those who report critically.

He stressed the importance of continuing protest and in speaking up against oppression and rights violations. “If we do not oppose this policy, it will kill the dreams of many campus journalists, and many more will be forced to be silenced and choose not to be journalists in the future.” (AMU, RTS, DAA)