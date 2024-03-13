Stereotypical

By LILAC MARIE ALMONGUERRA
Bulatlat.com
Being a woman is easy Because all you do is follow orders
Being a woman is easy Because beauty is all that matters
Being a woman is easy Because all you need to do is find a man
Being a woman is easy Because men love being invited by short skirts and revealing dresses
Being a woman is easy Because the hard jobs are for men
Being a woman is easy
Because you don’t even need to speak
But you know what’s not easy?
How you’re forced to live up to impossible beauty standards
How you need to be beautiful to be noticed
How men underestimate you because of your gender
How short skirts and revealing dresses
are invitations
How you can’t even wear what you want
Because if you do, you’ll be harassed
How all you can do is stay quiet
Because your voice is taken from you by privileged men who are “just being boys”
How we have to live up to the stereotypes that are put upon us
Being a woman is not easy.