Stereotypical

By LILAC MARIE ALMONGUERRA

Bulatlat.com

Being a woman is easy Because all you do is follow orders

Being a woman is easy Because beauty is all that matters

Being a woman is easy Because all you need to do is find a man

Being a woman is easy Because men love being invited by short skirts and revealing dresses

Being a woman is easy Because the hard jobs are for men

Being a woman is easy

Because you don’t even need to speak

But you know what’s not easy?

How you’re forced to live up to impossible beauty standards

How you need to be beautiful to be noticed

How men underestimate you because of your gender

How short skirts and revealing dresses

are invitations

How you can’t even wear what you want

Because if you do, you’ll be harassed

How all you can do is stay quiet

Because your voice is taken from you by privileged men who are “just being boys”

How we have to live up to the stereotypes that are put upon us

Being a woman is not easy.