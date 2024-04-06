Timeline: The fight against website blocking in the Philippines

Here’s the timeline of Bulatlat’s fight against website blocking, one of the forms of state-sponsored censorship the media outfit faced in recent years. Since June 2022, twenty-seven websites of media outfits, progressive groups and revolutionary organizations have been blocked in the Philippines by virtue of a government order.

Bulatlat site has been accessible after the local court granted its petition but the rest of the 26 sites are still censored. The case filed for the nullification of the order is pending with the local court.