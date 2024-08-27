On National Heroes’ day, Makabayan bloc introduces senatorial slate for 2025 midterm elections

By JOHN KIETH PALIJADO and ISABELA RIVERA

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The Makabayan bloc has announced three more progressive leaders who will comprise its 2025 senatorial slate for midterm elections.

Adding to the list of progressives running for senate are nurse Jocelyn Andamo, transport leader Mody Floranda, and urban poor leader Mimi Doringo.

“Workers, farmers, the poor, teachers, and ordinary people have the right and ability to have their voices heard. We are proud of our candidates and their humble roots,” said Renato Reyes Jr. of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan.

The three will join progressives who have earlier announced their plans of running in the senatorial elections next year.

With Andamo, Floranda, and Doringo are ACT Teachers Rep.France Castro, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas, former Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Liza Maza, former Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casiño, labor leader Jerome Adonis, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chairperson Danilo Ramos and Pamalakaya vice chairperson Ronnel Arambulo.

The announcement took place at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

Jocelyn Andamo

Jocelyn Santos-Andamo, a community nurse for four decades, aims for a senate position to address the real issues that need to be tackled in the healthcare sector.

“Our healthcare problems have continued to worsen. It is an emergency; society’s wounds are festering due to numerous unresolved health issues and worsening because of government policies that further restrict access to health services,” Andamo said in an interview.

She added that there is a need for people-centered governance with policies crafted for the welfare of the people and healthcare workers.

If given the chance, Andamo will prioritize free basic healthcare services including laboratory tests and essential medicines in all public hospitals and the protection and wage increase for healthcare workers, especially nurses.

In addition, Andamo also intends to bring her “health to the barrios” campaign that shall cover the 70 percent of patients in rural areas, increasing community development, disease prevention, and access to health facilities and services.

Mody Floranda

Piston National President Mody Floranda puts his foot in the slate as he pushes for the rights of drivers and operators nationwide.

“The first law we will promote is to stop the PUV modernization program because thousands of drivers and operators, both jeepney and tricycle, will lose their livelihood.” Floranda told Bulatlat.

When asked about his candidacy, Floranda said that despite his lack of education, his experience in serving the transport sector is enough to justify accepting the Makabayan’s challenge to run as a representative of the said industry.

Floranda added that he will also advocate for the Philippines to have its independent transportation industry, believing that it will improve the public transport in the country, and to junk taxes on petroleum goods that directly affect market pricing while the Filipinos are struggling with low wages.

Urban poor in the Senate

Mimi Doringo, secretary general of Kadamay, also aims to secure a seat in the Senate to represent and be the voice of the poor.

“Those in power now view the poor as if they are trash. They always belittle us and say that we only need aid… We know what we need and we need to have a voice in the senate,” Doringo told Bulatlat.

She added that having a position in the senate will ensure that future laws will truly address the problems in our communities.

Doringo said she wants to stop the violent demolitions in communities. She pointed out the construction of useless infrastructure that consumes public funds earned through hard work. She said that instead of the “pointless infrastructure”, there should be proper, decent, and affordable housing, as well as safe mass housing for those who still lack shelter. Doringo emphasized that social services should receive the necessary funding.

“Now, those in Congress seem to support fascism and funding for bullets and guns, which we cannot eat. The masses are hungry; the Filipino people are starving. What needs to be addressed is filling empty stomachs,” said Doringo.

The Makabayan bloc is calling for support from freedom loving Filipinos for the 2025 midterm elections. They assert that what they represent is real change fuelled by the candidates who came from various marginalized sectors representing the entire nation.

“Don’t belittle the ability of the poor to help each other, support each other, and contribute to (uplift) each other’s future,” said Reyes, who will also serve as their campaign manager. (RTS)