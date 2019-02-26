NPA seizes 5 high-powered rifles from army soldiers in Mis Or encounter

MANILA — In the mountainous area of Macupa, Talisayan in Misamis Oriental, an armed encounter between a unit of the New People’s Army (NPA) and soldiers from the 58th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, took place 9:30 in the morning of Feb 23.. The Army is in the region gearing up for militarization as the latter prepared for a combat operation. The NPA unit soon confiscated from the army five high-powered rifles and other equipment. Two army soldiers died in the firefight.

