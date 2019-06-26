World’s biggest anti-imperialist alliance holds assembly in Hong Kong

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

MANILA — The world’s biggest international anti-imperialist alliance is holding its sixth international assembly in Hong Kong vowing to win “a bright Socialist future for humanity” and uniting the peoples of the world “to fight and end imperialist war, racism, and Fascism.”

International League of People’s Struggles (ILPS) Vice Chairperson Len Cooper of Australia noted that, despite obstacles, more than 425 delegates from 45 countries delegates succeeded in attending the assembly.

In his opening speech, Cooper said that from its inception in 2001, the ILPS has grown to become the world’s biggest and most effective international alliance engaged in anti-imperialist and democratic struggles.

First assembly keynote speaker Nilufer Koc of the Kurdistan National Congress commemorated martyrs “who offered their lives to realize the common goal of building a truly democratic and Socialist future.”

Koc also recognized the powerful role of women and the grassroots in defeating imperialism.

“Once you bring the people together, they are the biggest power for the revolution,” Koc said.

Second keynote speaker Pedro Rosas of Movimiento Gayones for his part expressed gratitude for the support Venezuelans have garnered in their fight against US imperialist aggression.

Rosas said that Venezuela does not need foreign charity but the international solidarity of all proletarians in the world to defeat imperialism.

Outgoing ILPS Chairperson Jose Maria Sison called on the delegates to celebrate the achievements of the ILPS.

“[The ILPS is]…a reliable force of the people of the world in their struggle for greater freedom, democracy, social justice, all-around development and international solidarity against imperialism and all reaction,” Sison said.

Sison cited the global capitalist crisis that not only accelerates the US strategic decline but likewise advances the resistance of the broad masses of the people. He described the “unprecedented barbarism” being perpetrated against the people through ceaseless wars of aggression, racism and fascism.

Sison cited the need to further expand the influence of the ILPS and strengthen the struggle against imperialism by forming an international anti-imperialist united front together with other progressive anti-imperialist forces around the world.

The assembly then approved a resolution appointing Sison as ILPS chairperson emeritus.

