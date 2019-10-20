Groups mourn passing of former senator Pimentel

By DAWN CECILA S. PEÑA

MANILA — Various groups have expressed their sympathies over the passing of former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., who died on Oct. 20, 2019.

Pimental was 85 years old.

His passing was confirmed by his son Sen. Koko Pimentel in a Facebook post, thanking all those who have been a part of his life.”

Pimentel was known for fighting the Marcos dictatorship and one of the senators who voted for the ousting of US bases in the country. Senator for 17 years, the late Pimentel co-founded Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-LABAN).

“He stood for human rights, good governance, and national sovereignty,” said Progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in a statement, adding that they “always knew his heart was with those marching in the streets.”

Moments of silence

The National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) offered a few moments of silence for the late Pimentel during their national congress at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila, which concluded today, Oct. 20.

“Sen. Nene was a defender of human rights and a nationalist. Although we had different positions on certain issues, in general, he was consistent in showing support for what we, in the NUPL, believe in,” NUPL President Atty. Edre Olalia said.

Pimentel joined the NUPL in its 10th year anniversary two years ago.

“He was grateful for what the organization has been doing. We should recognize and celebrate his contributions to the Filipino people,” Olalia added.

Reds pay tribute

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) also extended its sympathies to the family and friends of the late senator.

Described as a patriot, a democrat, and friend of the Philippine revolution, Pimentel was said to have locked arms with the Filipino people in their fight against the US-Marcos dictatorship.

“He was detained several times and accused of helping the underground movement. He has steadfastly opposed efforts to distort Philippine history and depict Marcos as a hero. The Filipino people and youth thank him for keeping alive memories of past struggles. His life story inspires the people in their present resistance to tyranny,” the CPP said.

Pimentel’s wake will be held at the Heritage Memorial Park, Taguig City from Oct. 20 to 22; at the Philippine Senate on the morning of Oct. 23; at the Cagayan De Oro City Hall from the afternoon of Oct. 23 to the morning of Oct. 25; and back at the Heritage Memorial Park on the afternoon of Oct. 25.