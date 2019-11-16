Black Friday Protest | Progressives vow to frustrate crack-down vs activists

MANILA – There is no letup amid the intensifying arrests and raids of progressive groups’ offices as groups hold black Friday protest against what they call a “de facto martial law” under President Duterte’s administration.

The groups gathered at the foot of Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Nov. 15 carrying their calls ranging from “stop the attacks, defend people’s rights” to “junk memorandum 32.”

The groups vow to frustrate to what they view as crack-down against legal activists.

Just last two weeks ago, several activists were detained after a series of raid in the offices of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) and Gabriela among others in Escalante City and Quezon City.

Anne Krueger, a journalist of Panghimutad was among those who were detained but was now released on bail.



Peasants from Samar and Leyte who were affected of militarization also joined the protest. They are currently in the capital for their campaign for land and their rights.

Photos by Carlo Manalansan

Text by Anne Marxze D. Umil