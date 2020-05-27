Barbarian at Miagos

By TOMAS TALLEDO

I.

Our barbarian foreparents hunt heads

when balayong flowers bloom

in hearth hung the skulls of strangers:

hollowed eyes mouths daydreaming

Marrying males are not to dance ’til

they’ve bitten chunk of liver fiend

no, it’s no contest for loud cheers

but valor when honor is everything

Nobody owns the sweet river waters

its flows can’t be damned nor sold

nobody steals our fiery cauldron:

boils legal conceits grammar wrong.

II.

Ancients as we are ancients —

we’re Tumandok, you’re Pangayaw.

Our dungan swirls on our navel

our inunlan, our tigadlum in birthland.

You deny our sacred claims with your

lying tongues, funky memorandum,

zoom meetings and hardheadedness:

curse be unto you and your seeds

Your days will be sad and few

your prayers will be impotent

your children be leprous beggars

your name unspoken and unheard.

III.

We’ll defy your malevolent diktats.

In golden biday we’ll sail to forage

the forest of herbs and tearless vales

of exciting buds and delightful roots

to fill up our kitchen table with mirth.

In synchronous songs while baking,

in nutritious fun of meaning making

we grind your hacks into new normal

“from each according to abilities,

to each according to one’s needs”

and relish the feast of cooperation,

our communion, our communism.