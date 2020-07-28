#SONA2020 | Netizens dismayed at Duterte’s lack of concrete plan on COVID-19 crisis

Many netizens said that they only wasted almost two hours of their time listening to Duterte’s speech which they described as nothing but an attack on his critics and defense of China.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens aired their dismay at President Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address as it did not focus on the most important issue in the nation today – concrete plans for COVID-19 crisis.

Even actress Jennylyn Mercado asked: “So, ano na pong plano?” (What’s the plan?)

What we want to hear:
• Mass testing
• Concrete plans
• Academic freeze

What we heard:
• Lethal injections on drug addicts.
• Personal problems with the lopezes.
• “Inutil ako diyan, walang magawa”#SONA2020#SONAgkaisa2020

— Tristan Louis Sicat (@TristanPSicat) July 27, 2020

On asserting sovereignty in West Philippine Sea

Duterte said in his SONA that China is already “in possession” of the West Philippine Sea. He said that he cannot afford to go to war against China. He said that he “cannot do anything about it,” adding that he “is useless” when it comes to asserting Philippine’s right over WPS.

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay asserted that the Philippines won against China in the Permanent Court of Arbitration of the United Nations Convention of the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS) in 2016.

One netizen pointed out that there is only accurate thing that Duterte said during his SONA.

