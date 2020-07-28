SONA2020 | Netizens dismayed at Duterte’s lack of concrete plan on COVID-19 crisis

Many netizens said that they only wasted almost two hours of their time listening to Duterte’s speech which they described as nothing but an attack on his critics and defense of China.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens aired their dismay at President Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address as it did not focus on the most important issue in the nation today – concrete plans for COVID-19 crisis.

Many netizens said that they only wasted almost two hours of their time listening to Duterte’s speech which they described as nothing but an attack on his critics and defense of China.

Even actress Jennylyn Mercado asked: “So, ano na pong plano?” (What’s the plan?)

Sige po. Pero ano po ang plano? https://t.co/vbDwKKNrfG — jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) July 27, 2020

May namention na bang plano on how to improve the COVID-19 response?#SONA2020 — Diane??? (@MaeDianeAzores) July 27, 2020

Personal issues, egocentrism, attacks, lies and more lies. That’s just it. #SONA2020 — Kerwin King (@imkerwinking) July 27, 2020

What we want to hear:

• Mass testing

• Concrete plans

• Academic freeze

What we heard:

• Lethal injections on drug addicts.

• Personal problems with the lopezes.

• “Inutil ako diyan, walang magawa”#SONA2020#SONAgkaisa2020

— Tristan Louis Sicat (@TristanPSicat) July 27, 2020

natapos ‘yung sona pero wala man lang academic freeze, budget transparency, and concrete plans for the pandemic. you didn’t addressed the nation; you addressed your personal issues, and at this point, we’re not expecting anything from you anymore.#SONAgkaisa2020 #SONA2020 — Michaela. (@_charryle) July 27, 2020

the main problem of the country was not even prioritized, there was no clear plan abt what the government would do moving forward to address the pandemic ????? such a clown show. bye ? #SONAgkaisa2020 — petes (@princessrvl) July 27, 2020

conclusion of du30’s SONA: vindictive as always and still no concrete plans for the COVID-19 crisis. one of the worst two hours of my life #SONAgkaisa2020 — Ileana ? (@leaneecortes) July 27, 2020

So, nothing new? Wala pang plano on how to flatten the curve, where the trillions of utang went to, what he’s gonna do to govt officials who violate quarantine protocols, what to do w/ the thousands of Filipinos stranded bc of Balik Probinsya? Mmmkay… #SONAgkaisa2020 #SONA2020 https://t.co/OKBkVWp4ms — ? (@theycallmejae) July 27, 2020

Duterte finishes his speech. There was no clear plan about what the gov’t would do moving forward to address the pandemic, which is the country’s (and world’s) biggest issue at the moment. He did however, use the speech to criticise oligarchs, and an opposition senator. #SONA2020 — Natashya Gutierrez (@natashya_g) July 27, 2020

the president’s SONA isn’t really a nation address. parang inulit lang niya mga speeches niya before showing how incompetent he is and the government he runs. #SONAgkaisa2020 #SONA2020 — ? #VetoTerrorBillNow (@avrielleeex) July 27, 2020

death penalty? lethal injections for drug related cases? threatening telecoms? jesus christ? bethlehem? oligarchs? Drilon? ? for almost 2hrs, what we really need to hear is mass testing, academic freeze, financial aid, & concrete govt plan against covid-19. #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/iKNEhN1GuE — sophia (@marisoapia) July 27, 2020

We need a president who has a plan for saving lives – not imposing the death penalty. We need a president who has a plan for saving the economy – not shutting down the businesses of the people he hates. — Gideon Lasco (@gideonlasco) July 27, 2020

Anti-Terror Bill + reviving the death penalty = elimination of legitimate political critics and anyone who dares to criticize the administration. Di ko alam kung gaano pa ang kayang tiisin ng Pilipino. — Delamar (@DelamarArias) July 27, 2020

On asserting sovereignty in West Philippine Sea

Duterte said in his SONA that China is already “in possession” of the West Philippine Sea. He said that he cannot afford to go to war against China. He said that he “cannot do anything about it,” adding that he “is useless” when it comes to asserting Philippine’s right over WPS.

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay asserted that the Philippines won against China in the Permanent Court of Arbitration of the United Nations Convention of the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS) in 2016.

Re West Phil Sea: Duterte says both Phils & China claim it & China is in possession. WRONG. We already have legal title to WPS bec we won in Phils v. China. The world agrees. China is in illegal possession of some features, not entirety of WPS. Phil military still patrols WPS. — Pilo Hilbay (@fthilbay) July 27, 2020

Mr. President, it’s the State of the Nation Address. OUR NATION. NOT CHINA’S NATION. ? “Walang magawa?”

Takot ka lang! Nagpapagamit ka lang! You are a shame to all the heroes/”bayanis” who fought for the independence and sovereignty of our country.#SONA2020 #WakaSONA2020 — Robert Dominic Gonzales (@robertkaaatz) July 27, 2020

With all due respect sir, keeping diplomatic relations does not mean taking your own countrymen for granted. Hindi “keeping diplomatic relations” ang pagtotolerate sa violations ng POGOs at pagsuko sa West Philippine Sea.#SONA2020 — joash ?? (@jshmalimban) July 27, 2020

Duterte just straight up surrendered West PHL Sea to China when we have the Hague ruling. ?#SONA2020 — ivy (@rachelivvvv) July 27, 2020

We all know there’s a conflict between us and China but can’t we clearly state it? The virus is claiming us. Hindi ba’t dapat ‘yun ang pinagtutuunan natin ng pansin? #SONA2020 #SONAgkaisa2020 I mean, what was that… — JULIAH (@juliah_jei) July 27, 2020

One netizen pointed out that there is only accurate thing that Duterte said during his SONA.