#JusticeForBabyRiver | Netizens mourn, rage against ‘inhumane’ treatment of grieving mother

Netizens have expressed their sympathy to the grieving mother Reina Mae Nasino, comparing the treatment she is receiving to that of the furloughs granted to former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada, and Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and the release of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens including celebrities are enraged over how political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino was treated by the police as Baby River is laid to rest.

Today, Oct. 16, River was laid to rest at the Manila North Cemetery. Nasino was originally allowed a three-day furlough but later reduced to a six-hour visit for two days.

Still wearing a full personal protective equipment, the police did not remove her handcuffs despite pleas from lawyers and relatives so she could hold her baby for the last time.

Netizens have expressed their sympathy to the grieving mother, comparing the treatment she is receiving to that of the furloughs earlier granted to former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada, and Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and the release of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.

The netizens assailed the “heartless” treatment afforded to the grieving mother, saying that “we cannot even trust the ones who pledge to protect us.”

Baby River died on Oct. 9 due to acute respiratory disease, more than a month since she was forcibly taken away from her mother. The court rejected twice Nasino’s plea to breastfeed and take care of her daughter inside prison. (https://www.bulatlat.com)

