JusticeForBabyRiver | Netizens mourn, rage against ‘inhumane’ treatment of grieving mother

Netizens have expressed their sympathy to the grieving mother Reina Mae Nasino, comparing the treatment she is receiving to that of the furloughs granted to former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada, and Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and the release of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens including celebrities are enraged over how political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino was treated by the police as Baby River is laid to rest.

Today, Oct. 16, River was laid to rest at the Manila North Cemetery. Nasino was originally allowed a three-day furlough but later reduced to a six-hour visit for two days.

Still wearing a full personal protective equipment, the police did not remove her handcuffs despite pleas from lawyers and relatives so she could hold her baby for the last time.

Netizens have expressed their sympathy to the grieving mother, comparing the treatment she is receiving to that of the furloughs earlier granted to former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada, and Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and the release of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.

Was it really too much to ask to have compassion for a grieving mother? https://t.co/RMLMqyO9La — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) October 16, 2020

THREE FUCKING DISGRACES TO THE PHILIPPINES ON THEIR FURLOUGH VS INA & DECEASED DAUGHTER!!!!! NOW FCKING TELL ME ON WHICH UNIVERSE IS THIS HUMANE#JusticeForBabyRiver pic.twitter.com/vSrhND5evA — ???¹?¹?? ;; (@crinuhh) October 16, 2020

PHILIPPINES JUSTICE SYSTEM TREATMENT Criminal Innocent

Baby River #JusticeForBabyRiver pic.twitter.com/AT1uWlzYAc — Winter Torres (@WinterIrisT) October 16, 2020

Libing ng diktador at magnanakaw vs Libing ng inosenteng sanggol #JusticeForBabyRiver#FreeReinaMaeNasino pic.twitter.com/DJ6TVLjUer — mayka #SaveLumadSchools ? (@maykamaykaba) October 16, 2020

how was it possible that an innocent child be deprived of proper burial while a dictator, a murderer, and a thief rest in Libingan ng mga Bayani? #JusticeForBabyRiver — ??? ???? (@httpannjane) October 16, 2020

heartless bastards

kung anak yan ng isang high-profile politician iba ang trato niyo. y’all didn’t even try to hide the fact that your system is classist. hell has a special place for all you#JusticeForBabyRiver#FreeReinaMaeNasino https://t.co/L7uCT9ClRf — jill (@jillienneee) October 16, 2020

The netizens assailed the “heartless” treatment afforded to the grieving mother, saying that “we cannot even trust the ones who pledge to protect us.”

Grabe ka bastos. Have people no humanity and decency left in them????????? Have we really sunk so low??? https://t.co/r9vU0f0xhZ — Goyo Y. Larrazabal ?? (@GoyYLarrazabal) October 16, 2020

You know we’re fucked up when we cannot even trust the ones who pledged to protect us.#JusticeForBabyRiver pic.twitter.com/ZqDhKyMfUZ — Binsoy #HoldTheLine (@asianbabyboohoo) October 16, 2020

No words for this — Ina Nasino seeing her baby for the last time surrounded not by the comfort of family, friends and comrades but by a cordon of armed guards. And handcuffed.#JusticeForBabyRiver#FreeReinaMaeNasino#FreeAllPoliticalPrisonersPH

(Screengrab: Kodao Productions) pic.twitter.com/DmeA43VWIq — Sonny Africa (@sonnyafrica) October 16, 2020

The incident of the PNP snatching of the remains of baby River Nasino & the inhumane treatment of political detainee Reina Mae during the funeral is despicable& must be condemned. What has become of our country that a baby is separated from a mother this way? #JusticeForBabyRiver — Angeli P Valenciano (@AngeliPV) October 16, 2020

Pano kung ikaw yon: nilayo sayo ang anak mong agaw-buhay, tapos ganto pa gagawin sa bangkay nya. Di man tayo nagkakasundo sa pulitika, pare-pareho tayong anak o magulang. Kalupitan ang ginawa nila kay Reina Mae at Baby River. Ang batas ay batas, pero ang batas, dapat makatao. https://t.co/yyzwExHIGQ — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) October 16, 2020

Hindi po siya convicted criminal. Hindi po siya drug trafficker.

Aktibista lang po siya.

Bakit ganito kalupit… sa kapwa Pilipino pa?! Absolutely heartbreaking ? https://t.co/Abh6BJjZ5t — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) October 16, 2020

SAWANG SAWA NA KO SA KAHAYUPAN NG ADMINISTRASYONG TO. Pinatay niyo na nga yung bata, ‘di niyo pa rerespetuhin hanggang sa libing. No one deserves to spend the last moment with their child like this. MGA PUTANGINA#FreeReinaMaeNasino#JusticeForBabyRiver pic.twitter.com/3G1nf14Fd3 — Kerwin King (@imkerwinking) October 16, 2020

Parang hindi man natin masabing “rest in peace” kay baby River kasi hanggang huling hantungan, hindi man nakapagpaalam ng tahimik at payapa ang kanyang ina. Praying for your eternal rest, baby River. ? — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) October 16, 2020

I will never forget the tale of two mothers today. Nanay Maritess, Ina’s mother is kneeling before the police, begging for respect and that the funeral be conducted according to their wishes; while Ina is in handcuffs and could not even wipe her own tears. pic.twitter.com/FzhCDQul1V — Maria Sol Taule (@soltaule) October 16, 2020

We cannot let what happened to Reina Mae Nasino and family pass without the slightest condemnation from government. So I am going to wait for Harry Roque, the DOJ, the Senators, the Congressmen and other officials to put on record whether or not they approve of what happened. — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) October 16, 2020

Nakataas kamao habang napapaligiran ng mga pasistang pulis. Panata ito na hindi tayo titigil hangga’t walang hustisya para kay baby River, para sa lahat ng bilanggong pulitikal, at biktima ng pasistang estado. Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t di nagwawagi. pic.twitter.com/m9zs4HcnOh — Rachelle Villamor (@Rachvillamor) October 16, 2020

Baby River died on Oct. 9 due to acute respiratory disease, more than a month since she was forcibly taken away from her mother. The court rejected twice Nasino’s plea to breastfeed and take care of her daughter inside prison.