Rights group urges authorities to ensure rights of captured NPA fighter

By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — A human rights group urged authorities to ensure the rights of an alleged member of New People’s Army who was captured on February 14.

This following a reported encounter with government soldiers in Cagayan on February 13.

In a statement, the human rights group Karapatan-Cagayan Valley said the 5th Infantry Division (ID) of the Philippine Army should afford Orion Yoshida his rights under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) while under their custody.

The group said the military should provide the needed medical services, be afforded visitation rights from his family and chosen lawyer, and be protected from torture and harassment.

CARHRIHL is the first of the four substantive agenda of the peace process between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines. Both parties signed the agreement in 1998, outlining the rights of civilians and combatants even during the civil war.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 2 said Yoshida, also known as Brown, is a wounded New People’s Army (NPA) guerilla caught during a joint clearing operation with the 17th Infantry Battalion on February 14. According to them, he is a unit member under the command of a certain Commander Rannie.

Yoshida is currently under the custody of the Philippine Army.

On February 13, a 30-minute clash ensued between the government forces and NPA fighters at around 3:30 PM at Sitio Nangbaggayan, Sta. Margarita, Baggao, Cagayan.

The military recovered documents, a laptop, and reading materials from the NPA.

Karapatan-Cagayan Valley also urged the Commission on Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross to check on Yoahida’s well-being immediately. They also asked the institutions to check the situation of residents in the area.

The group added that there had been reported incidents where the military violated the rights of wounded guerilla and civilians in Cagayan Valley. Karapatan documented around 68 families who evacuated at the Barangay Sta. Margarita daycare center. The group also said corn crops were destroyed where military helicopters landed.